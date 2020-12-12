Okie from Muskogee: Retired teacher fills time with plenty of hobbies

Retired teacher Marcy Hayes is not ashamed of a messy studio and sewing room.
"One of the greatest things about my mother and father as well as my late husband, D.D., was they knew if you are an artist, you'll make a mess. You'll get all kinds of things out, and you'll make a mess," she said. "My mother used to say 'This is the mess Marcy made. But she let me do whatever, create and make these big messes. My husband never ever said 'This is a mess.' He just let me make a mess."
Out of that mess Hayes creates paintings, quilts, wearable art and works of calligraphy. She also has a place where she makes music with her guitar.
Hayes recalled her mother inspiring her into music and into teaching.
"My mother had us listening to music," she said. "She knew all the words to 'West Side Story.' She loved Perry Como. She played Chopin. She was a music major and taught music."
Her mother also was a history teacher.
“And she loved it so much," Hayes said. "She loved learning, loved teaching. She loved her students."
Hayes taught school in Muskogee for 30 years, originally at several elementary schools. She spent 17 years teaching language arts at Alice Robertson Middle School. After retiring, she taught two years at St. Joseph Catholic School.
She said getting students interested in reading was among her biggest rewards.
Hayes recalled collecting 1,800 paperback books, then encouraging her students to choose a book. Students would spend 10 minutes each day, 30 minutes each Friday simply reading. They'd write about what they read.
"I watched their reading scores jump two grade levels, because, here's the deal — children get better at reading by reading," Hayes said.
Hayes now teaches Sundays school at First Baptist Church via the Zoom online meeting platform.
Finding peace with the guitar
Give Marcy Hayes a guitar and she couldn't help but strum a few chords, then play some tunes.
"I feel totally at peace, just so at peace," Hayes said. "People who are artistic and are right brained, you can get into something where you lose all track of time."
She recalled times when she'd be so focused while playing guitar that her children would say "earth to Mom."
"I would hear a song and I would just have to figure it out," Hayes said.
Though Hayes had studied music throughout her school years, it took one of her students to inspire her to take up guitar. The student showed her how to play a D chord, an A chord and a G chord on the instrument.
"With those three chords, you can play 500 songs," she said. "Those are the three chords I use for 'Away in a Manger.' You can play just about any country-western song."
Hayes said she combined what the student taught her with what she had learned about music theory.
"The music took off from there," she said.
She played guitar during Wednesday night gatherings at her church. She also has performed duets with Linda Milton, a retired Hilldale teacher.
Creating art with calligraphy
Hayes loves turning words from the Bible, or inspired by the Bible, into art through calligraphy.
"I love words, but God's word is so powerful, that I love to make it beautiful," she said.
She said she learned calligraphy after someone showed her the secret of holding the pen at a 45-degree angle.
"Then every letter you make is just beautiful," she said.
She uses fountain pens of various widths to create her work. With the nib at precisely 45 degrees, she moves the pen down and to the right. The letters grow wider as she moves to the right, then taper with a slight upward stroke.
"Everybody's calligraphy is different, and I know mine," she said.
Though easy, it's exacting work. Hayes tried three drafts of one work before she settled on one that suited her.
"I'm such a perfectionist," she said. "I like the way I could get it to fit on a page because that takes some doing. And I like the decorating. I guess I like that same ascendant peace as when I play the guitar."
Teaching herself how to sew, quilt
Hayes learned to sew and quilt out of necessity.
"I always took art and music in school, never took home ec, so I never learned to sew," she said.
She recalled the family needing extra money after a failed business deal.
"I decided I was going to learn to sew," she said. "I looked around and got a pattern. I didn't know a topstitch from a slip stitch. I couldn't read those patterns."
Hayes said she eventually figured it out and taught herself to sew. She said she especially enjoys quilting and making wearable art, including a bright quilted vest.
"I saw a woman online who took strips of material and made purses," she said. "And I thought 'that's just so cool. I think I'll make something to wear out of doing the same thing."
She said she took strips of material and laid them in a zig zag pattern.
"And there's some embroidery in there," she said. "And I found this vest pattern I liked, and it's also quilted. It has cotton batting, I love cotton batting because it becomes all crinkly once you wash it."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was born here. Our grandfather on our mother's side was here before statehood. His name was John Teel. He and his family had gone through the Galveston hurricane, where they clung to trees all night long. They probably moved as far north as they probably figured they'd get away from the hurricanes."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"Having been here and having the roots that I have. I taught school at Muskogee for 30 years and there is hardly anyplace I go where I don't see former students.... My favorite thing about Muskogee is just the good will that comes from having given so much of yourself to other people."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I would like to see a lot of the run-down houses fixed up. I remember when there were some really nice neighborhoods. And it's really sad for me to drive through those neighborhoods and see the disrepair."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"I had two really good principals, Barbara Staggs and Kerry Hillmon. I really liked and admired those two principals. Barbara just believed in me. Kerry Hillmon just promoted creativity and thinking out of the box. He talked to the students so much. He knew about you through the students."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"The birth of my grandchildren are probably the highlight of my life.
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I wish I knew what would lie outside of COVID. I feel like I am in COVID limbo. I had a life with my husband, I worked in his office, until he couldn't work. He died the week of the shutdown. So I don't know what my life would be like without my husband and without COVID. There's a lot I do at church. I sing and play the guitar every Wednesday night."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"A city full of creative artists and sports enthusiasts. And it's a city full of people who are serious about their faith."
MEET Marcy Hayes
AGE: 69.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Longfellow Elementary, West Junior High, Muskogee Central Class of 1969, Bachelor's degree Elementary education and English, with minor in art, from Northeastern State University, 1972; Master's degree in English, 1980.
PROFESSION: Retired teacher.
FAMILY: Two children, Jenny and Andy; five grandchildren.
CHURCH: First Baptist Church.
HOBBIES: Calligraphy, watercolor, quilting, playing guitar, making wearable art.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.