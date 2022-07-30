Hilldale Elementary School's librarian takes pride in being called a nerd.
She keeps a collection of Batman items, as well as an assortment of animal skulls, at her place of employment. During the school year, she keeps her bearded dragon, Liz, in a terrarium.
“She sits on my shoulder a lot,” Riddle said. “I’d walk around school with this lizard on my shoulder. She even has a little leash and she walks on the floor.”
All her animals — which include three dogs, two cats, two turtles, as well as Liz — are rescues. She said she found one of her turtles on a second floor shelf in Muskogee Public Library when she used to work there.
“I had the kids do a contest and they named it Bookmark,” she said.
Riddle recalled being curious growing up.
“I was that little nerdy kid who wanted to be an archaeologist, “ she said. “For Christmas, my parents bought me actual textbooks from universities about archaeology."
She said she still has that love, but it's channeled in a different way.
"I realized I enjoyed the research more," she said. "And I found that I liked to teach. That was my passion. It still is, after 22 years. I still work on training how to do better."
The Hilldale graduate earned her education degrees at Northeastern State. She taught middle school English at Okay for a year, then got a job at Muskogee Public Library. She was the library children's director for eight years before coming to Hilldale Elementary.
She now leads the children's choir and teaches a confirmation class at First United Methodist Church.
Riddle said she wants her students to become lifelong learners.
“Just because a class is over doesn’t mean your education is over," she said. "You can always learn something new. You can always explore something new."
Students, Riddle learn from each other
Janie Riddle's classes at Hilldale Elementary go beyond how to use the library.
"It's everything from computer safety, poetry, reading, literature," she said. "It's an English/media course. It's computer skills, research."
She said she starts teaching about copyright to kindergartners.
"First, it's federal law. Second, it's the Internet. Students think they can just copy and paste whatever's on there, and right there is copyright infringement," she said.
She said she stresses the value of research, instead of just downloading something from the Internet without checking if it's a valid resource.
"If you train them in fun ways from the very beginning, it becomes second nature to them," she said.
Riddle also seeks to instill a love of reading, even if it's graphic novels or comics.
"There's so much out there that could distract from just sitting down with a good book," she said. "And everybody's different. I'm lucky, I get to see these kids from kindergarten on up. By the time they're in fifth grade, I can pretty much tell you what each child is into."
Making learning history interesting
Riddle takes a similarly inquisitive approach to the confirmation class she teaches at First United Methodist Church.
"In our church, we have it for sixth-graders, and it's a full year class. It's about the history of the church, why we do the traditions we do, the meaning behind we do the things in the church," she said.
There are a lot of questions. But Riddle said that's OK.
"It's OK to have doubts," she said. "It helps them grow. It comes from the tradition of when Mary and Joseph were looking for Jesus, he was back at the Temple, talking to the teachers. We take it as, 'you're old enough now to not just go to Sunday school, but to actually start learning on your own. Be accountable.'"
She even slips in some archaeology into the class.
"I go online and show them ancient Jerusalem and the church where John Wesley preached at," she said. "To me, that's really cool."
She weaves in history and doctrine.
"Basically how to start learning on your own," she said. "Taking ownership of your own religious studies. That's why it's a whole year."
Seeing vision for MLT productions
Riddle also learns new things while working as stage manager at Muskogee Little Theatre.
"In any business, you're going to have different personalities," she said. "As stage manager, your job is to relay that communication. Your job is to put the vision of the director on stage, make it a reality."
For example, "Murder on the Orient Express" required a set to move like a train, she said.
"My brain had to go way out of the box," she said, crediting set designer Sterling Spinks with building a set that moved around a giant rod.
"Like a giant lazy Susan," she said. "Having actors learn to walk as the set is being moved. I had to have six people back stage pushing the set, timing everybody. We literally had people jumping on the set to put makeup on somebody and jump off."
Then there was Muskogee Little Theatre's Christmas 2020 production, "Elf," which had to be done on video because concern for COVID-19 prevented an in-house audience.
"It was like one of the best plays we've ever done, and nobody in the audience," Riddle said. "It just broke my heart because it was such a great play."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"Both sides of my family have lived here before statehood. My father's side, the Ashwoods, came and bought land and did farming. On my mother's side, her father left Minnesota and Canada on the train, met my grandmother, who was 16 years younger than him, at a bed and breakfast in Missouri. He built the Ritz Theater, and my mother and her mother had a beauty shop in Muskogee on the first floor."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"You get to know everybody. People are generally friendly."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I think they're going in the right direction with the Thursday night stuff. I love The Break and the Little Theatre, Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Three Rivers Museum. I like that people are actually coming now. I think Muskogee needs to pat itself on the back more often. It would be better, instead of finding gripes, turn those gripes into what could we do to be better."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My mother, I admired greatly. She started as a telephone operator at 16 at Southwestern Bell and ended up being a supervisor. She ran the Telephone Pioneers. She was an amazing person. Bettye Ashwood — she was quite a force. And I swear there was everybody in Muskogee who knew her."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"The time my friend Leigh Ann Matthews tried to outrun that big tornado two years ago, from Fort Gibson Lake in her Jeep. I held onto our hat and we drove right through. We ended up stopping at the nursing home and actually playing music for them and stuff."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Reading, hanging out with my children, going to the theater, listening to musicians play."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"A really good place to live that needs our support greatly."
MEET Janie Riddle
AGE: 52.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Hilldale from kindergarten through 12th grade, class of 1987; Northeastern State University, two bachelor's degrees and two master's degrees in reading and library media.
PROFESSION: Hilldale Elementary librarian.
FAMILY: Three children, three dogs, two cats, lizard and two turtles.
CHURCH: First United Methodist, Muskogee.
HOBBIES: Music, theater, reading, comics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.