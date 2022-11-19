Justin Roberts worked his way up to become a nurse practitioner.
He traces his interest in health care to a high physiology class.
"It got me interested in the human body and the science behind it," he said.
Roberts said he dreamed of becoming a doctor while in high school.
"I got out and took a different path when I was in college," he said. "I went to paramedic school when I was in Oklahoma City, and I built on that."
He said he took the long way around to his career as nurse practitioner. He was a medic at Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service for 10 years, from 1997 to 2006. He worked as a nurse at Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals Muskogee before going back to school to be a nurse practitioner.
"It was kind of like the logical next step," Roberts said. "I was a medic and I was a nurse. I worked at Cornerstone three 12-hour shifts. That gave me four days a week off. I thought to myself I'd use those four days off to go back to school, versus going out and spending money and playing."
Roberts said the schedule was "very much a challenge."
"My girls were in junior high and elementary school, going with them, doing stuff with them, volleyball. I remember sitting out in the car doing homework and doing my assignments, and my wife would call me and say, 'hey, they're about to start.' And I'd go watch them, then go back out to the car."
He kept going until he graduated in 2016.
Roberts has found ways to unwind from the demands of his career. He is an avid golfer, like his father and late father-in-law. He also enjoys woodworking, even though tools and wood are getting expensive.
Mainly, however, Roberts likes spending time with family, especially boating on Fort Gibson Lake.
Challenging himself with a game of golf
Justin Roberts plays regularly at Muskogee Golf Club.
"Starting in the spring, I usually play every Thursday night, if I can, with a men's league," Roberts said. "Sometimes Saturday. Sometimes Sunday. Sometimes both."
Golf is challenging, he said.
"It tests your patience for sure, because it's a very frustrating game," he said. "You can have a really good shot, have a really good couple of holes, then you can't seem to do anything right. Then all of a sudden, it's back. You know you can make a shot, then for whatever reason, it doesn't work."
He said he usually shoots in the mid-80s.
"On bad days, I shoot in the 90s," he said.
Roberts said he played his best game last summer when he hit a 77.
"It was just one of those days when I had a good day," he said. "Instead of having several holes where I really blew up and shot a bad hole, I just didn't. I had a couple of birdies. I had more pars than normal and a handful of bogeys."
He works hard to keep his game up.
"You have to really concentrate and practice, just try to pay attention to what you're doing," he said.
Lake time, family time
Roberts said he and his family are lake people — and that lake is Fort Gibson.
He said he and his wife grew up going to Fort Gibson Lake.
"My mom and dad liked going to the lake, too," he said. "Going fishing, playing, skiing, going camping at different campsites out there. We usually would just go to Sequoyah Bay."
Roberts said he knows the lake well.
"Depending on whatever direction the wind's blowing, I know where we can go to find some smooth water," he said. "I used to do a lot of fishing out there, so I know where all the catfish are. We'd go along 4-mile Creek and Jackson Bay "
He bought a Rinker ski boat with a little swim bed several years ago.
"When the girls were younger, we'd go out and pull them on a tube and they'd play," he said. "I used to like to ski, but I don't know if my knees would allow me to do that anymore. We used to do a lot of waterskiing."
Handy with hammer, nails
Roberts said he likes making things with his hands, especially through woodwork.
"I like messing with stuff and building things," he said. "It's great to be able to take a blank piece of wood and cut it and manipulate it into making something."
He recalled the first home after he got married and "remodeling it from top to bottom."
"We bought a house that was in disrepair, and as we saved money we'd change things and remodeled it, put new windows in it," he said.
Roberts built the deep brown wood mantel in their current house.
"I just measured it and went and bought the lumber. The lumber is just from Lowe's," he said. "The wooden trim, I cut it to fit and bought pieces of wood I put together. I designed it and figured out a way to put it on the wall."
His current project is making wood reindeer for the front lawn. He said his wife bought stencils on the internet.
"I gotta get them cut out and put together, paint them and get some sort of lighting system," he said. "I think I'll get them done in the next week or so. I would like to be done before Thanksgiving."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"We moved here when I was 4. My dad was transferred here. He worked for OG&E. I grew up here. My wife is from here. I like it here. It's a small city. It's just home."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I just like that it's small. I work completely on the other side of town and I can be home in 10 minutes. I like the people. For the most part, people are friendly."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I've often thought Muskogee could attract more industry. We have a railhead, a river. We have an airport. We have a lot of major highways all running through Muskogee, but for whatever reason, we can't attract industry that wants to build things. I think that would benefit Muskogee quite a bit. It's one thing to get jobs because of restaurants and retail. But it would be nice to have more factories that could come in and employ 500 to 1,000 people."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"A lot of people. My family. My mom is from Texas. My dad was born in Oklahoma but was raised in New Mexico and Texas. I admire their work ethic, their commitment to each other. They've been married since 1971. They're good parents that expected a lot from us, held our feet to the fire when we tried to act crazy — me and my sister — they're wonderful grandparents. They're just good people. Many teachers throughout the years had an impact."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"I got married here in Muskogee, raised my kids. They've all been raised in Muskogee."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Play golf. Every now and then we get to meet with the girls here in Muskogee or in Tahlequah. We like to go out to eat and try different foods. Most often, just hang out with family.
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Depending on what you like to do. If you're more of an urban type person, it's probably not your place. But there are a lot of outdoor activities, hunting and fishing. There's a lot to offer if you just look."
MEET Justin Roberts
AGE: 48.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Grant Foreman; Alice Robertson Junior High; Muskogee High School, class of 1992; Connors State College; Oklahoma City Community College; University of Oklahoma. Bachelor's degree from Northeastern State University; Master's degree, University of Cincinnati.
PROFESSION: Nurse practitioner at Muskogee Family Medicine.
FAMILY: Wife, April; daughters, Mayci and Mya; dachshunds Kiwi and Tango; cat, Vader.
CHURCH: Southeast Baptist.
HOBBIES: Golf, woodwork, building, going to the lake, spending time with family.
