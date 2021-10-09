Eric Rodgers finds many ways to make improvements, whether it’s in his neighborhood or through his hobbies.
He recalled growing up with 12 siblings in the small Mississippi town of Independence, about 35 miles south of Memphis.
“Independence was just a small town with no red light,” he said. “We worked on a farm, had hogs and cows. My parents instilled in me to work hard.”
Rodgers said he grew up in a Christian home and developed a desire to preach and be in the ministry when he was in high school.
“After I got into it, started public speaking, it just came naturally,” he said.
Rodgers said he found guidance “in just studying and believing what God said.”
Other high school ambitions included entrepreneurship. He said he worked in a convenience store in high school and later owned one convenience store in Memphis and one in Mississippi.
He learned the building trade at a Memphis vocational school.
Rodgers found a way to blend his ministry and building experience in his early 20s, when he served a church in Forest City, Arkansas.
“That’s where I built my first house,” he said. “I never got a chance to live in it. I sold it before I had the opportunity to move here. I operated a small convenience store there.”
He said he came to Muskogee about 20 years ago. At the time, the 18th and Denison Church of Christ had about 125 members. He said that while the congregation has grown spiritually, the COVID-19 pandemic affected how many people come to church.
Over the years, Rodgers has used his building skills to rehabilitate homes in the neighborhood around the church.
Life in Muskogee has given Rodgers the opportunity to develop a new passion — fishing.
“When I first got here I didn’t have much equipment, I just had a little, small poles,” he said. “Fishermen told me to just keep fishing and keep trying, and I ran across a guy who showed me a lot about fishing.”
He said he now fishes about twice a week and rides his horses each weekend.
Rodgers leads by example
Eric Rodgers has sought to improve the neighborhood around the 18th and Denison Church of Christ.
“It was a tough neighborhood when I got here years ago,” he said. “It just improved people’s character, value of life.”
Improvements included neighborhood houses and lots.
“I saw houses and lots being vacant, and I thought it was a good opportunity to make an improved neighborhood with better curb appeal on a lot of houses, try to be productive, make the place better on my part.
“Five of them I built from the ground up,” he said, recalling that he found many houses through tax sales.
“Several were in pretty bad shape,” he said. “Broken windows, roofs. Dilapidated, many of them. They just had to be totally remodeled.”
He said he’d buy houses, fix them,then rent them out or sell them.
Rodgers said he sought at first to lead by example. Eventually, neighbors inspired others to make improvements.
“I got a neighbor that, when she keeps her grass cut it makes me want to do better myself,” she said.
Rodgers has love for horseback riding
Rodgers finds relaxation with his four Quarter Horses.
“Every once in a while, we get to ride,” he said. “I have a little acre pasture where I ride.”
He said he usually finds time on Saturday to ride.
Rodgers said he rides Star, the matriarch horse, the most.
“Star is the most calm out of all of them,” he said. “She’s the mother and grandmother. I notice that a lot of times, she’ll call them when it’s ready to eat, but they won’t call her. She seems to be like the pillar of the family.”
Rodgers said Star is a little larger than the other horses.
“That’s a better ride for me,” he said.
Star’s daughter, Diamond, “has more of an attitude.”
“She’s feisty,” he said. “She wants to take over, but the mother puts her back in place. She’s a nice riding horse, but not as comfortable.”
Trigger and Macy have not been broke yet. Trigger is Star’s other colt and Macy is Diamond’s.
He said the horses are like flowers.
“I get to watch them grow,” he said. “Feeding them, and they have different attitudes. They all have their personal attitudes.”
Finding best fishing holes
Rodgers has two favorite fishing places around Muskogee.
Fort Gibson Dam is more convenient, he said.
“It has sidewalks, and I don’t have to get down in the rocks,” he said. “I like to get close to the turbines. There’s a wall you can walk on.”
Rodgers said he simply throws his lines, with a sinker and a hook, toward the turbines when the water gushes out. He often gets catfish and sand bass.
He said the key to successful fishing is “the right spot and getting along with people.”
“Enjoying yourself whether you catch anything or not,” he said. “A lot of times it gets real crowded and I have to get there early to get the right spot.”
Early means around daylight, Rodgers said.
The other spot is Chouteau Lock and Dam 17, south of Wagoner on the Verdigris River.
“The rocks are the challenge there, getting down into the rocks, and the snakes,” he said adding that he uses shad as bait.
That’s where he found more success, however. Rodgers said he caught a 45-pound flathead catfish, which he said yielded “several dinners.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“My brother was in Fort Smith, Arkansas. They were needing a minister out this way and I thought about it. I commuted for a year back and forth. And I decided to move here. Nice church family here. I just got into renovating houses and built a few from the ground up. It looked like a good market, good place to settle down.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“A lot of potential here. It’s a good fit for me. I like a small town. And it seems like a growing town. I wanted to do something to be productive here. Just the community itself. We like Honor Heights Park, Fort Gibson Dam, Lock and Dam 17. Any direction I go, I can go fishing almost, Eufaula.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“Just try to be productive and grow. Different businesses and development.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“Max Boydstun helped a lot in development for me. Alfred Simpson was a good person to know. He was a carpenter here in town. Different business people I met over the years. William Syrus, I think he worked for the city for a number of years. Just being good characters, very professional people.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“The relationship between me and the church. One of the most memorable things is my daughter getting married here. She married Tyrone Pierce at the USS Batfish.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“Spending time with my grandchild, my family. He had his first Christmas here. He’s 4 years old now, and spent every Christmas here. Good restaurants here.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Small town, great place to live. I love the people here. I’ve learned to adapt to different situations here. Been a good, productive place for me to build for low-income people and provide jobs for people that need a second chance.”
MEET Eric Rodgers
AGE: 55.
HOMETOWN: Coldwater, Mississippi. “That’s the address we used, but it was actually a little town called Independence.”
EDUCATION: Independence High School; Kansas Career and Technical School, Memphis; Indian Capital Technology Center; Owasso School of Biblical Studies.
PROFESSION: Pastor, 18th and Denison Church of Christ.
FAMILY: Wife, Sheila; daughter, son, one grandchild.
CHURCH: 18th and Denison Church of Christ.
HOBBIES: Horseback riding, fishing, travel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.