Muskogee native and pharmacist Chris Schiller has built a career out of building relationships.
That career started at age 16, when he worked as a delivery driver for Economy Pharmacy.
Schiller said he originally went to college to become an optometrist, but chose pharmacy school instead. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma School of Pharmacy in 2003.
“I love creating relationships with patients," he said. "You can see your patients multiple times a month, and I just really enjoyed that relationship and that interaction."
Now owner of Economy Pharmacy Inc., Schiller recently was installed as president of the Oklahoma Pharmacists Association.
The job of a pharmacist does have its challenges, however. He said the biggest challenges come when insurance companies direct clients to the companies' preferred pharmacies or force clients to buy mail-order prescriptions. Regulations and paperwork pose other challenges, he said.
For 41 days early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Economy had to close its front doors and offer only drive-thru or curbside service.
When Schiller isn’t working, he enjoys kayak fishing on Barren Fork Creek and the Illinois River.
"I don’t get to do it nearly as much as I want to, but I get to do it several times a year,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever gone out and not caught something; you can do basically sand bass in certain times of the year."
He and his family also have done offshore fishing on Florida's Atlantic Ocean side.
“I’ve not caught a tuna or a marlin, but we have gotten a lot of red snapper," he said. "We’ve done a lot of that."
Developing ongoing
relationships with patients
Chris Schiller first started building relationships as a delivery driver.
“Just being out and around town, you saw what was going on,” Schiller said. “You’re bringing medicine to people who really couldn’t get out and get it themselves.”
He recalled one time when a patient’s dog got out.
“And she was trying to get it, but she was disabled and fell over in the middle of the road as I was pulling up,” he said. “I was able to help her get back in, catch the dog and bring it back. Just serving those patients made a huge impact on what I wanted to be.”
Schiller said he enjoyed working his way up from delivery driver, to clerk, then technician before moving on to pharmacy school.
"What really made me want to be a pharmacist after working here was seeing the relationship you can have with your patients," he said, adding that he has seen multiple generations of patients over the past 20 years.
"When the parents were 40 years old, the kids were 20, then they had babies. I’ve seen them go for generations," Schiller said. "You watch kids grow. You see the patients several times a month. You know who they’re rooting for in football. The relationships with patients is by far the best part of my job."
Vaccinations keep
Schiller busy
Schiller said he also finds satisfaction watching his patients' health improve.
He said doing vaccinations, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been the most rewarding part of his job. On some days in March, Schiller's pharmacy did 250 to 300 shots a day.
"People were so thankful to come in and get their vaccinations," he said. "For me, my life didn't change much when COVID came around. We had to be open, we had to be here to care for people, but some people literally didn't leave their house for a year. And for them to come and get that vaccination, that they could now go back to a semi-normal state, was huge. The most rewarding things I ever done was give vaccinations."
He said the pharmacy staff had a great system of getting patients in.
"I gave almost all the shots, and I would just go back and forth to patients," he said.
Schiller said the pharmacy has administered 8,000 COVID-19 vaccines.
Daily vaccination numbers have slowed since those hectic March days. However, after the COVID-19 booster shots were approved, the number of people coming in for vaccinations began to rise again, Schiller said.
"We're doing walk-in clinics for that," he said, adding that he now is busy doing flu shots.
From school
supplies to football
Schiller also has helped area schools through his work.
For several years, the pharmacy helped provide school supplies for students and teachers.
"I think we just saw a need for the school supplies," he said. "Being supported by Muskogee for all these years, we tried to support Muskogee back for what they've done for us."
At first, pharmacies offered backpacks with some school supplies, he said.
"We did it for elementary-age kids," he said. "On the day that we'd do it, we'd have lines of people. They didn't have to prove anything. They didn't have to qualify. If they needed a backpack, we'd supply it."
Later, the business chose to provide school supplies for all Muskogee and Hilldale teachers in a certain grade level.
"Like second grade," Schiller said. "Our idea of doing the grade was to get other businesses doing other grades. We did second grade for quite a few years."
Eventually, school districts began providing student school supplies for all students.
The two Economy pharmacies also host the Quarterback Challenge between Muskogee and Hilldale football teams.
“We supply hot dogs and soft drinks to each school; we put one school at the east side and one at the west side, and they switch every year. They sell the hot dogs, and they get to keep all the money.”
The challenges are held before the start of each school year.
"It’s kind of a competition between the two and we give a trophy to whoever raises the most," he said "I think this year, it raised a total of $14,000 for the quarterback clubs."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was born here, raised here. The only time I was away was during pharmacy school. My family is here. My in-laws are here. So Muskogee is just home to me."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"The sense of community. That it feels like home. I love all the community events like the Garden of Lights and the Azalea Festival."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I don't know. I really like Muskogee a lot. I think the building of new neighborhoods would get more people who work in Muskogee to live in Muskogee."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My father-in-law, John Watson. He was such a visionary and really contributed back to Muskogee."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"I got married here. My kids were born here."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I am currently serving as president of the Oklahoma Pharmacist's Association, so I spend a lot of time working on that, besides my wife and I running Economy Pharmacy."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS? "
"Muskogee is a very close-knit community or town and they really go out of their way to support local businesses and each other."
MEET Chris Schiller
AGE: 44.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Irving Elementary; West Junior High; Muskogee High School class of 1995; Connors State College for one year; bachelor in science in chemistry, Northeastern State University; University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy, 2003.
PROFESSION: Pharmacist.
FAMILY: Rebecca; Sons, Watson and Cash; dog, Rosie..
CHURCH: Timothy Baptist Church.
HOBBIES: My kids are my hobbies more than anything, with sports. I like to kayak.
