It's hard to pin Lora Sellers down on what she likes to do most.
When she's not out hiking with her husband, she might be at home painting or sewing quilts. Then, there's choir practice at Grace Episcopal Church. She and her husband also have a garden to tend to.
"I’ve kind of been a lifelong learner," she said. "If you live long enough you have all sorts of opportunities to learn."
She traces her love of art to growing up in culturally-rich Kansas City, Missouri.
"Growing up in Kansas City, we were exposed to the Nelson Atkins Art Gallery regularly. The statues at the (Country Club) Plaza," she said. "You develop an appreciation for that type of thing very early."
She began painting banners for the Muskogee Azalea Festival about three years ago. They've all been about birds.
"I paint a lot of birds," she said. "I don't know why, but I'm fascinated with birds. Birds in flight. There's one thing about birds that I just love."
When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Sellers started doing watercolors.
Sellers and her husband began hiking during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she had been working with a personal trainer, but that stopped when COVID-19 started. Sellers also had surgery."
"Hiking was something we could still do," she said, adding that she and her husband got involved with the Oklahoma State Parks Passport program, which encourages people to visit each of Oklahoma's state parks.
She said she and her husband have logged 132.5 miles doing 39 hikes.
They also have a large garden.
"We built raised beds for vegetables," she said. "This summer, we built beds in the front. We planted 200 tulip bulbs, hyacinths, daffodils.
Lora Sellers found that painting helped her get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You can't leave your house, you have time to study and devote to painting," she said. "I always painted as a hobby, but to actually work on developing a skill, I didn't really start until the pandemic."
Sellers said she mostly paints with watercolors, "because I'm an impatient person, and watercolors dry fast."
She said she also likes being able to throw work she doesn't like in the trash.
"It's not like you have a $10 canvas and a $30 oil paint you're throwing away. It's a piece of paper," she said. "It's forgiving. There's no judgment with watercolor."
Watercolor also offers more freedom, she said.
"It's looser," she said. "A river likes to go where it wants to go. It takes the path of least resistance. Watercolor is kind of like that."
She said she can finish a watercolor in less than a day, while an Azalea Festival banner might take three weeks.
"You have to lay on the background and let it dry," she said. "My background is several layers because of the play of light. I like to show where the light is coming from."
"And I'm working full-time, so I can't work on it until I'm off the clock," she said. "So when they only give us three weeks to do it, I'm sweating."
Sellers enjoys quilting with others, as well as on her own.
"I started quilting because a friend that I worked with retired," she said. "It's a way for us to stay connected."
She said she and her friend go to Arkansas, where a group quilts together.
"Normally, what we do is choose a pattern and we all go get fabric," she said. "We all have the same pattern, but we all have different colors. So it's interesting to see how the quilts turn out."
The group has quilted for 11 years, Sellers said, adding that the friendship has kept them going.
Sellers said she also enjoys quilting on her own. How long it takes depend on the complexity of the project.
"I can turn one out in three or four weeks," she said. "It depends on how many other things I've got going at the same time. If I've got too many hobbies going at the same time, one of them is going to suffer."
She said she feels a sense of connection when she quilts with the group.
"When I do projects at home, by myself, it's more of a creative process," she said. "Usually, it's because I'm creating something as a gift for someone."
Sellers discovered Oklahoma's diversity through Oklahoma State Parks Passports.
"Oklahoma is one of the most diverse landscapes I think I have ever been," she said. "The trees we saw at Broken Bow and the trees we saw in the Panhandle — completely different worlds."
For Robbers Cave, she recalled "crawling around on top of the boulders, down in the crevices, imagining the history of the bandits who hid out in those caves."
"We wanted to start out manageable," she said. "We really thought the hardest hike would be Black Mesa. We were wrong."
The hardest hike was clear across the state, last fall at Beaver's Bend State Park.
"We decided we were going to do the Skyline Trail," she said. "The Skyline Trail will separate the men from the boys. We started at 7:30 in the morning and came off at 3:30 in the afternoon. You climb up the mountain, down the mountain, up the mountain, down the mountain. When I finally came back out to paved ground, I fell on all fours and kissed the ground. We were exhausted."
Black Mesa, at westernmost tip of the Panhandle was much easier.
"It's a whole different panorama," she said. "You climb to the top of the mesa and you can see forever. You can see miles and miles and miles. It takes your breath away."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I had a job opportunity here. It worked out and I stayed. I just made a life of it here."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"The people. The small town atmosphere. I like how friendly everyone is. I like how people actually care about one another. It's a family town, even if you're not related."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"We have a great mayor. I think he's doing a great job of doing revitalization work. That's what's needed, getting these dilapidated buildings, some of these eyesores transformed."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"We have a tradition where we read names of saints that have gone before us …. It was so moving to see names of people who have touched your lives … Debby Schrader, for years was a wonderful saint, instrumental in Meals on Wheels program. Tom Alford sat behind me and sang bass in the choir for years, and his passing this past year left us all speechless. I can’t say there’s any one person because every person has been meaningful."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"The most memorable thing would be the friendships, the sisterhood. We have some amazing women in this town that really reach out and help other ladies grow. Those relationships are the most memorable for me."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Paint, quilt, hike."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Small town neighbors growing into a forward-looking future."
AGE: 60.
HOMETOWN: Kansas City, Missouri.
EDUCATION: Winnetonka High School, Kansas City; Degree in business administration from Connors State College; Education for ministries program through Grace Episcopal Church.
PROFESSION: Education liaison representative for VA.
FAMILY: Husband, Jerry; three sons, one daughter, three grandchildren.
CHURCH: Grace Episcopal Church.
HOBBIES: Singing in church choir, quilting, painting, hiking, gardening.
