Okie from Muskogee: Sherrick Blair leads fulfilling life here

Katey Sherrick Blair displays treasures, oddities and mementos on her living room shelves.
There's a fun snapshot from her days with the Greater Muskogee Chamber of Commerce. Several books reflect her love of music.
"Everything on this shelf means a lot to me," she said.
A top shelf is reserved for a plaque her best friend made for her after her husband, Jim Blair, died. It says, "Keep it positive."
"That was his mantra," Sherrick Blair said. "To me, it means no matter what is going on, you have to keep your mind focused on the positive."
She has kept that positive outlook throughout her life.
Sherrick Blair grew up around Tahlequah. Her mother was an educator, her father was a banker. She developed a love of running on her junior high and high school track team.
She originally wanted to follow her father into the banking business. Her interests changed while she was commuting to University of Tulsa.
“I'd see signs saying 'you can be a broadcaster,'" she said.
She then got to know Muskogee radio station owner Bill Payne at her church in Cookson.
“He was just a very energetic, charismatic, ball of energy, very passionate about radio," Sherrick Blair said. "He definitely was one of my greatest mentors."
She was hired at the Muskogee station, eventually moving up to working on the air and as a station manager.
From 2009 to 2014, she also was program director at Muskogee Chamber of Commerce. She also has worked with Griffin Communications in Tulsa.
Sherrick Blair now works as a government/business liaison at Indian Capital Technology Center. She serves on the boards of MONARCH and the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
Developing a
radio career
Katey Sherrick Blair recalls how she first got on the air in 2005.
"There was a girl working there that got let go that morning, and 10 o'clock was her shift," Sherrick Blair said. "Mr. Payne walks in there and he says 'I need for you to be on the air. You need to go in there and do some voice breaks.'"
She said Payne gave her a few notes.
"I instantly started sweating because I wanted to do it so bad," Sherrick Blair said. "I said, 'I don't know how."
Payne pulled out a big book of country music stars, opened to a picture of her favorite singer, Dolly Parton.
"He put her up there and he said, 'you just talk to her,'" Sherrick Blair said. "And he said, 'this will be your crash course for the day.' Later, he did teach me."
She said she started doing the midday shift, then a morning show with Cliff Casteel.
In 2009, Sherrick Blair became program director at Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as radio station manager.
"I worked at the radio station in the morning, did the morning show there, left there at 9, went to the chamber," she said. "I worked all the time."
But she loved it. She also loved the more hectic pace of working at Griffin Communications.
"I'm a hustler," she said. "I like to work and I like to be busy."
Honing skills
for new talents
Sherrick Blair finds new ways to use her public speaking and networking skills.
She has worked for Indian Capital Technology Center for about a year. She described the ICTC job as being a liaison between businesses and the federal government.
"My experience in public speaking helped me in just sitting down and talking with lots of people, one on one, get to know them and their business," she said. "Then I can help them with going through the avenues that are very grueling in trying to do business with the federal government."
She said she knows of many clients she could help.
"We have the VA, we have the hospital, we have lots of resources that do business with the federal government," she said.
She said her experience with the Chamber of Commerce also helps with networking.
Sherrick Blair set up her own desktop studio to pursue voiceover work. The set-up has a microphone with a pop filter to ease "p" and other sounds. A foam backdrop enhances the sound. She records into a box, which goes online.
She said she's been auditioning for instructional or entertainment videos on the internet.
"What I'm really trying to do now is audiobooks," she said. "With the influx of COVID, the market has just gone crazy."
Different reasons to
spend time running
Sherrick Blair said she runs for therapy.
"It's always been that thing when, in turmoil, in life, when things are not so positive, I could put on some track shoes — and now a knee brace — I could go and I could dump that bad in the street," she said.
She said she originally loved running competitively.
"I used to spend hours training to try and outrun everyone else," she said.
Her running focus changed as she grew.
"I still compete with myself," Sherrick Blair said. "I still keep track on my little app."
Sherrick Blair said she used to run 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer races, as well as half-marathons.
She now runs in her neighborhood around Muskogee Golf Club, as well as the hills at Honor Heights Park.
"If I don't have time for a 5-K, I'll run at least a mile," she said. "I do like to run a certain amount of time every week."
She said she used to do morning runs when she was on the radio.
"It would wake me up and make me be a little higher on my game," she said. "I plan my events around my running. I used to be a morning runner, now I'm an evening runner. I don't like to get up in the morning."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"That radio job Mr. Payne offered me at the radio station. I commuted for a while. I was doing sales and he offered me a job on the air, so I moved here. That was 15 years ago."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I fell in love with the people and the places. My best friends are here. I love that I feel safe here. I feel like I am loved and I can show my love in a nonjudgmental way."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"If we all came together, and we all could agree. If we can sit down and put all our ideas and make them be actions."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Sue Harris. Sue has been my greatest mentor. She taught me how to be professional and classy, yet stand up for what's right. Her passion is contagious. When you are in the same room as her, she will show you a better way to think about the issues, or a way you hadn't thought of."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"The most fun thing I loved the most to be a part of was G-Fest. It was so much fun. It was hard work. We were all volunteers. I was with the radio station then. Mr. Blair, I was with him. It was good. It felt good. I love serving on the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame board."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"If I could, I'd go hear live music. I love Muskogee Little Theatre. I love to watch live shows. I like to run. I like to garden. Music, I would say is my number one. Music and running."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It's a little big town. It has all the small town charm with a bigger picture in mind."
MEET Katey Sherrick Blair
AGE: 55.
HOMETOWN: Tahlequah.
EDUCATION: Tahlequah High School, class of 1983; Earned business management degree from Northeastern State University. Attended Tulsa University.
PROFESSION: OKPTAC coordinator at Indian Capital Technology Center.
FAMILY: Father, Bill Sherrick; son, Wesley; daughter, Grace.
CHURCH: St. Paul United Methodist Church.
HOBBIES: "Running, visiting obscure places, collecting oddities. I love to collect shoes, playing the ukulele, listening to podcasts."
