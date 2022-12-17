Retired registered nurse Sherry Soper finds pleasure in diversity.
She loves so many things — traveling, helping others, decorating her home for the holidays.
Soper grew up in Muskogee and earned her nursing degree at Bacone College. She worked at Muskogee Regional Medical Center, then at Three Rivers Surgery Center. She twice served as president of the East Central Medical Alliance and served on the state board of health promotion for the Oklahoma State Medical Association.
She and her husband Michael moved into their contemporary house in the 1990s. She said the kitchen is her favorite room because she loves looking out into the backyard. Soper said she also enjoys hosting feasts for her large family and holiday visitors.
Foreign countries and travel is another interest. The family has hosted foreign exchange students. One daughter-in-law is a native of Korea; another is a native of Kurdistan who now lives in Sweden.
Soper and friends have visited such countries as Ireland and Cuba. They are planning an April trip to the Azores, then France, then Amsterdam.
She also has traveled across the country. She recalled following her son Preston when he played football at the University of Tulsa.
“I loved that he played, because we got to go to all these big stadiums, Ohio State, Cincinnati,” she said. "Wherever he played, I flew there and saw the different cities.”
Soper recently went with friend Alexis Nelson to the Andersonville Prison National Historic Site in Georgia. There, both found ancestors' graves.
"I did not know I had a great-great grandfather that had died at Andersonville Prison, so we went down there," Soper said. "When we went down there, the museum was so excited they had relatives of someone who was buried there."
Soper credits Nelson with getting her involved with the Daughters of the American Revolution, as well as the Presbyterian Church of Muskogee's Joy of Giving Shoppe.
Home dressed for holidays
Sherry Soper loves decorating her mid-century house for the holidays.
She recalled when her house was on the home tour benefiting the Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-muscular Foundation back in the 1990s. Getting the house ready for the tour posed some challenges.
“When I was on the home tour, the bathroom had a leak in a shower on the other side of a wall," she said, adding that a friend took wallpaper to cover the leak.
Then, a drip pan under the refrigerator leaked.
"Everything was pulled into the living room when it was a week before the home tour," she said. “It ended up being OK."
Soper still decorates the house as if it were on a home tour. Garlands wrap around a banister going downstairs.
Family Christmas stockings and greenery wallpaper her tall, stone fireplace. Grandchildren's stockings are on the bottom. Children's are on the second level. Her and her husband's stockings hang from a large wreath.
“My mother said, 'Why isn't mine up there?' So, I ordered another one to put in the middle," she said.
Christmassy animals and colorful boxes line ledges under the cathedral ceiling.
“The boys were little they used to think those boxes were their Christmas presents,” she said.
Fan of travel, meeting others
Soper has many reasons she loves going to other countries.
"Just seeing the country — it's so different — and meeting the people,” she said.
She used her Kurdish daughter-in-law, who lives in Sweden, as an example.
"Kurdish people are lovely people. She has the warmest family,” she said. "The Kurdish people are probably the most loving people. I love her family. They open their arms to anybody."
She recalled visiting Ireland with some friends and her son, who was in college," she said. "We were there on the coldest St. Patrick Day ever. We froze to death. We actually stayed in the bar, it was so cold. I don't like beer.”
Soper recalled how friendly the Irish people were.
“The only thing I got tired of in Ireland were the potatoes,” she said. “When they had meals. they had their meats, and then they had mashed potatoes, then they had fried potatoes, then they had roasted. They had three types of potatoes with every meal. And I thought I would be so glad not to eat potatoes when we get back to the states.”
She also has visited Cuba with Nelson and friends from First Baptist Church.
“I really like the people there,” she said. “People need to go down there and see how they live. I really felt sorry for them.”
Joy of Giving rewarding
Soper also finds finds joy helping children at the Joy of Giving Shoppe.
Just making the kids happy," she said. "They're happy to be able to give something to the parents."
She said Nelson, a church member, encouraged her to get involved nearly eight years ago. The shop brings selected children from low-income families in to "shop" for their parents' gifts. It features an array of items the children can give their moms and dads.
Soper said she and Nelson shop for gifts ahead of times.
Children get their gifts wrapped, then enjoy punch and cookies, Soper said.
"I remember seeing these kids and thinking 'they're probably hungry.' So a few years ago, we began making sandwiches and providing sandwiches," she said.
Soper helped make about 200 finger sandwiches the day before the shop. She said one task she would not do is gift-wrapping.
"I'm more in charge of the food," she said, adding that her mother likes helping youngsters choose gifts in the "store."
On the morning of the event, she stays busy keeping the punch, cookies and sandwiches available.
"The children are so sweet and they're so thankful," Soper said. "They're very gracious for what you give them."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My father moved here. He worked for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. He moved here when I was 4.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"The size and the family, home feeling. It's small enough, you know just about everybody in town."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Shopping. People have to go elsewhere. I am so sorry and disappointed the mall closed, because you have to go to Tulsa for shopping. And you're not going to have people who want to move to Muskogee unless you have shopping."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My father. He died when I was 30. He was just a wonderful father. He hardly ever raised his voice. You hardly ever heard a cuss word come out of his mouth. He was just a good Godly man and kept us in church. He was just a good, loving, very attentive father. Served in World War II."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Having my children. Having my babies."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Volunteer with the Joy of Giving. Volunteer with the Veterans Brunch, in cooperation with the Salvation Army. Travel."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"We have a great mayor. I'm very impressed with him. He's very active. He is really trying hard to make this a better place."
