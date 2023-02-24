Medical technologist Sammie Stanford Jr. recalls how his parents modeled perseverance and a belief that he could do anything if he puts his mind to it.
He has taken that teaching in all sorts of directions.
His interest in medicine began when he was helping a physician.
"I was making an auger, which is basically media for bacteria to grow on, and I was thinking, 'I could do this all day,'" he said.
He worked at a hospital in Joplin, Missouri, before coming back to Muskogee. He has been with Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center for four years.
Stanford began studying karate in kindergarten. He said it took him three or four years to go from beginner to black belt.
“But I brag because my father was one of the instructors,” he said.
Not only was karate good exercise, it disciplined his mind and moods.
"I had a temper, a bad temper, when I was younger," he said "It helped me stay calm during the troubled times, and persevere."
Stanford taught karate in high school and at Phillips University. Then he got out of it for a while.
He got back into the discipline and teaching about five years ago. He teaches at Strictly Fitness and Faith Deliverance Christian Center.
"I was getting older, and if I was going to do it again, might as well do it now, no time like the present,” Stanford said. “It keeps me feeling young. I don’t have all the aches and pains of other people younger than me."
A pile of polystyrene got Stanford back into the art he loved as a child.
"When I was working at the hospital, I saw all these Styrofoam boxes they were throwing away, and I decided I should take some home and just paint on it so I can have a canvas," he said. "The very first painting I did, I really liked. So I just kept taking home Styrofoam, and I had a canvas."
Stanford also picked up an interest in two-step and line dancing.
Using unusual
canvas for art
Sammie Stanford discovered unique ways to turn Styrofoam into art.
"If you put spray paint on it, it kind of eats into the beads, so it makes indentations into the Styrofoam, while it colors it at the same time. So it gives it a more 3-D effect."
He said the art doesn't always come out the way he wants.
"But with imagination, you can make it look good," he said. "Some of the time, I'll do it pre-planned. But usually, I just take out the colors and see what happens. Most of the time it turns out pretty good. If not, I'll just paint over it."
Stanford moved on to using acrylic, which does not eat into the Styrofoam.
"A lot of times, I'll put those two both together," he said. "Spray paint will color it more, but acrylic will soak in."
He said he has to reapply the acrylic "to get in between all the balls and beads."
"You'll be able to see all the little points in it," Stanford said.
He now paints on regular canvas, as well. He said it’s easier to work with.
"A lot of times I’ll spray the background with with the spray paint, then put the acrylic on top," he said.
Stanford said he began selling his art a couple of years ago.
"I never went to any art shows or anything,' he said. "Then someone offered me money and I said, 'OK.'"
Expanding his
dance styles
Stanford enjoys doing country two-steps and line dances, particularly at Boots and Diamonds in Tulsa.
"I didn't grow up two-stepping, but I grew up dancing," he said. "It was mostly soul as I was growing up."
He recalled that, once he got into college, "all my friends were doing two-stepping."
"At first, it took a little getting used to, but now I like it a lot," he said. "You can two-step to just about anything."
Stanford has several ways to two-step.
"There's the Texas one and the Oklahoma two-step," he said.
"With the Texas, you go 2-1-1-2," he said, demonstrating with two slow steps, two quick steps and a slow step.
The Oklahoma two-step is more 1-2-1, 1-2-1 he said.
Stanford said he likes the Oklahoma two-step better, "because that's what I learned."
Stanford also does line dancing and is especially fond of the Electric Slide and Boot Scootin' Boogie.
"Dancing is relaxing," he said. "Plus, I can show off at the same time."
Teaching karate to
youth challenging
At the Faith Deliverance gym, Stanford teaches 10 to 12 students, some as young as ages 5 and 6. He said it a good-sized class "because we don't have too many people."It's the right number, so they can help each other," he said.
However, teaching the younger students with the older students can be a challenge, he said.
"You have to think of different ways to hold their attention," he said. "Make it fun for them so they’ll stay interested."
For example, he sets up small hurdles for them to jump over.
"Or they play volleyball and what I call hand soccer — we have a huge ball and you can only touch it with your hands," he said. "That wears me out more than them."
His lessons also include disciplined warm-up exercises, which include stretching, kicking, even knuckle pushups.
Stanford said he seeks to teach his karate students "if they put their mind to it, they can do anything they want to."
"But, they have to have patience and perseverance," he said, adding that a main challenge is "getting them to believe in themselves more, when they can accomplish some thing they didn't think they could, whether it's a kick or winning a karate tournament."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was born here. What keeps me here is teaching karate, and my family. My parents are getting a little older, so I like to be around them."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"Now it's eclectic, because it's got a wide variety of people coming in. And it's starting to grow. It has a small hometown feeling. You know where you are, no matter where you go."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Doing what it's doing now, growing a little bit. Don't want to get it too big, but big enough to attract more stores, more restaurants. Where people have something to do instead of doing the bad things that they do."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My mother and my father, Margot and Sammie. My mom sold Mary Kay, Since my father retired from Brockway, she said she retired, too. My father influenced me with karate. My mother influenced me that I can do anything that I want, and that's karate, too. She's got a lot of perseverance. She said patience and perseverance are omnipotent."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“Graduating high school and getting my black belt. We were a close-knit class, even though we had a very large class. We all got along and liked each other. To this day, we usually eat together and have dinners around town.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“Paint. Go dancing. Hang out with a few friends. Teach karate.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“It’s a place you should visit. It has a lot of things to offer. You might have to look sometimes, but we have a lot of things to offer. A hometown feeling draws people back and keeps people here.”
MEET Sammie Stanford Jr.
AGE: 55.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Cherokee Elementary; West Jr. High; graduated Muskogee High School 1985; Phillips University; earned degree in medical technology, Northeastern State University.
PROFESSION: Medical Technologist, Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
FAMILY: Two sons; four grandchildren.
RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: Baptist.
HOBBIES: Painting, drawing, dancing.
