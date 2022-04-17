Nearly anywhere Shelly Stout goes, she gets involved with children and youth.
She grew up wanting to be a teacher while attending Hilldale Schools. After earning her bachelor's degree at the University of Oklahoma, she taught at elementary schools in Oklahoma City, then at her alma mater.
After five years, Stout left teaching to raise her two sons, Reed and Cameron.
In 2012, she began working part time at Kids' Space child advocacy center. Stout said her mother-in-law was on the center's board at the time and there was an opening for volunteer coordinator. She later underwent training to be a forensic interviewer. When the Oklahoma Legislature in 2014 passed a law requiring elementary schools teach how to identify and handle sexual abuse, Kids' Space created the prevention educator position.
"With my forensic training and teaching background, we decided that would be a good spot for me," Stout said. "Our children are vulnerable. A lot of times, things s seem normal to them that aren't normal. If it's something that's happening to them, they need to be taught what is OK or not OK."
The flexible work allows Stout to schedule time for her sons' activities. Her older son, Reed, is involved in basketball and choir and will graduate as Hilldale valedictorian in May. Younger son Cameron plays soccer.
"I spend a lot of time on soccer fields, basketball gyms and music venues," Shelly Stout said.
One recent soccer trip involved a trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, where Hilldale's soccer team played a tournament. Stout said she went just to watch.
The family likes to get active while vacationing. They went parasailing in Florida and zip-lining across the Royal Gorge.
She now helps with youth at First Baptist Church of Muskogee.
Coming home
to teach at Hilldale
Shelly Stout first showed her commitment to children as a teacher in Oklahoma City and Muskogee.
She taught at Bodine Elementary in southeastern Oklahoma City while her husband finished law school.
When they moved back to Muskogee, she taught fourth-grade science at Hilldale.
Stout said it was fun to teach at the same school she once attended.
“The hallways seem a lot smaller when you're an adult than when you're in childhood,” she said. “Then, everything is so big and so long.”
She said her classroom was right next to the room of her third-grade teacher, Carolyn Robertson. Stout said Robertson probably was watching over her as she taught.
“So there were a lot of familiar faces, people I went to school with and people that were teachers when I was a student,” she said.
Stout said her fondest memories of teaching involved watching students learn.
“I think a teacher always feels successful when her children feel successful and you see the tick and the light, and you feel, 'oh they got it,' and things are clicking in the classroom," she said, adding that she runs into former students, who now are in their 20s.
Teaching kids
to stay safe
As a child abuse prevention educator, Stout visits elementary schools in the Hilldale, Muskogee and Fort Gibson districts, as well as St. Joseph Catholic School. She said she goes to other districts if asked.
“We use Play it Safe, a curriculum out of Tarrant County, Texas,” she said. "It grows with them every year, so we start in kindergarten."
The curriculum teaches about body safety. This includes lessons in what is considered a safe touch, an unsafe touch or a confusing touch.
"Then I teach a safety rule, which is Step 1, say no; step 2, get away; step 3, tell a trusted adult," she said. "We teach that program every year, so the children, when I go back the next year, they know who I am, they're familiar with the topics. It is normal for them."
She said she also does adult training with school staff, church volunteers or other groups.
"I just did the homeschool co-op group, any group of adults that work with kids," Stout said.
Guiding youth
to be caring adults
Stout enjoys spending time with other teens.
"Some people are scared of teenagers," she said. "I enjoy teenagers. I think they're fun, and we connect."
A new youth pastor initiated the small groups. Stout talks with girls in 11th and 12th grades.
"He gives us questions we can answer, but sometimes we just talk," she said.
Stout also helped the church's early involvement in Mission Muskogee, which involves youth from different churches.
"It's kind of like a local mission trip," she said. "You're serving your own. For those that can't take care of themselves, we use teenagers as the main work force, painting and clearing brush and yards, maybe a little bit of minor construction. We also serve nonprofits. We've picked up city parks, just beautifying our city."
She said her biggest reward of youth work is seeing the youth grow "physically, as well as in their faith."
"There are lots of relationships that carry on afterwards."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE? "My parents moved to Muskogee when I was an infant. I left to attend college and began teaching school in OKC, but after my husband graduated from law school, we returned to Muskogee for him to begin practicing law."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE? "I like the size of Muskogee. I also like when I see Muskogee supporting Muskogee. I am a fan of packed football stadiums on Friday nights. I love the energy of a loud basketball gym. I enjoy seeing the Civic Center full for a concert or event. I have seen our community rally around families in crisis or need. I appreciate when local churches collaborate for one purpose."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE? "Muskogee could use a few more retail shopping options to replace some of the stores that we have lost. I also think a large indoor multi-use facility for soccer, basketball, volleyball would be put to great use and would benefit many kids and families."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST? "There are so many that I admire and appreciate. They are putting in the energy and effort to make Muskogee great. There are those who are devoted to bringing businesses/jobs here, those who support our local businesses, our local schools, and our nonprofits. You can often find the same faces at most of our local events. I admire those who are running for political office. I applaud those taking the risk to open a new business."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE? "I would have to say the most memorable thing is the birth of both of my sons here in Muskogee."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME? "I always enjoy watching a movie, a family game night, having friends on our patio, hosting gatherings for my boys' friends. I also spend a lot of time with the First Baptist youth group — sponsoring camp, serving at Mission Muskogee, leading small groups, etc."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS? "Not too big and not too small and full of caring, compassionate people. It has been a great place to establish a home and raise a family."
Meet Shelly Calavan Stout
AGE: 44.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Hilldale Public Schools, Class of 1995; Bachelor's in elementary education from University of Oklahoma.
PROFESSION: Child Abuse Prevention educator.
FAMILY: Husband, Justin; sons, Reed and Cameron.
CHURCH: First Baptist Church.
HOBBIES: "I don’t have a lot of time for my own hobbies because I’m busy supporting my children’s hobbies. I spend a lot of time at basketball gyms, soccer fields, and music venues. I enjoy traveling, reading, attending church, going to Soaring Eagle Fitness, attending OSU athletic events."
