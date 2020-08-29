Okie from Muskogee: Thomson very busy during retirement

Even before breakfast, Gary Thomson spends 30 minutes watering the coleus, rose of Sharon, banana trees and other spectacular plants in his backyard.
"I have all this out here so my wife can have something to look at," he said.
"We have breakfast. I go to the Kum & Go, for my ritual to meet everybody," Thomson said. "If there’s something I need to do with my cars, I do that, depending on if we have something going on. If I’ve been taking pictures of cars or people, I work on that. Taking pictures is the fun part, it’s the post production is the hard part. Then I’ll run out and work out."
If time permits, Thomson might be able to squeeze in a little golf.
"All my hobbies are expensive," he said.
Thomson has kept a pretty busy life, as well.
In junior high and high school, he was active in the Muskogee Roundup Club. He recalled riding his horse from the roundup club grounds to get a hamburger at the Dipsy Doo Drive-in, then play a round of miniature golf.
After graduating from Muskogee High in 1969, Thomson got interested in hot rods and photography.
"That was when I had my 1970 Chevelle," he said. "I have two pictures of me sunbathing by that."
He followed his father into the phone business and got a job with Southwestern Bell.
"The biggest part of my career was in downtown Tulsa," he said, adding he worked outdoors for a year in Tahlequah.
Thomson said that over 41 years he worked on numerous computers and mainframe for the telephone company. He came to Muskogee and worked in the downtown office in 1993.
He has been involved with Cruis'n Angels car club for about 18 years and is the club president.
Having fun with photos
Gary Thomson picked up photography at a young age.
"I realized it didn't matter where you went, you had something to do," he said. "You can take a picture of just anything.
He developed an interest in Native photography.
"We went to powwows, and I took pictures," Thomson said, adding that he shot for several major events, including the Tulsa Powwow.
"What I do is set up, I shoot them and email the pictures for free," he said. "It gives them access to professional studio photography."
Thomson also has taken more artistic portraits. One photo shows a Native dancer wearing an eagle headdress astride a horse.
Portraits now are his main interest.
"Used to, I'd do it in my house," he said. "Now, pretty much anybody wants it outdoors. Now you can take backdrops and set up anywhere and have a studio. You'd think you're at Olan Mills."
Thomson also enjoys the "post production" work of photography. He recalled processing film and making black and white prints in a darkroom. He now works on computer.
"In the old days, you had to have real good film, then you had to put it on expensive papers" to get rich tones, he said. "Now, you can go into Photoshop and turn a photo black and white, and go from real black to light gray, just like magic."
Fond memories of a first love
Thomson's first automotive love was a 1970 Chevelle he got in 1970.
"It had a bench seat with four-speed," he said. "It was so much fun. I wanted a bench seat because I wasn't married yet."
Chevelles also made great hot rods, he recalled.
Thomson later sold it for a Corvette.
His interest in classic cars rekindled about 20 years ago, when he bought a Firebird for his youngest son.
"Just something to mess with," he said. "Then I found out parts are hard to get, so I sold it."
A friend had a 1972 El Camino.
"Everything was there, and you could buy parts for it and I got that," he said. "Right after that, my son decided he wanted his older brother's Toyota. And I said 'OK, the El Camino is mine.'"
He said he liked how the single-seat El Camino was half-car/half truck.
"It was a lot of fun," he said. "You start putting a new motor in it, and 20 years of doing this and that to it."
After 20 years, Thomson still tinkers with it.
Thomson also has an old Corvette in his son's garage. His most recent acquisition is a "new" 1972 Chevelle he got from a friend.
When asked what classic car he wants the most, Thompson said he wants that 1970 Chevelle.
Time on the golf course
Thomson recalled playing a little bit of golf with his dad in the 1980s.
His 2012 retirement gave him days of golf time at Muskogee Golf Club.
"It's a super course, it always has been," Thomson said. "As a member, I just call out there and I go, 'hey, I'm coming out, load me up.' I have my clubs out there. I walk out there. I have a locker. You can go out there, play all you want. There's a lot of real nice folks out there."
He said he often played five times a week and sometimes on Saturday.
"One thing I found out is that once you learn to do it correctly, it's a lot harder," Thomson said. "Normally, you'd just go out, knock them (balls) around. You do pretty good. Then you start realizing the technique, and you don't have try to kill them. It's an even stroke."
Thomson said he's fortunate his golf partners help with advice.
He also enjoys playing with "red tee-ers," golfers using red tees that traditionally are closest to the hole.
"It's an equalizer," he said. "I can play with them because I have a handicap in each hole. On a par, I may get three strokes to get it in and they get five."
He said he enjoys the individual nature of golf.
"It's so challenging," he said. "At night, I'd go to sleep and start thinking about a swing."
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I had my parents here and her (my wife's) parents."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"The town. It's nice easy-going. I got a lot of friends here, people I went to school with. You make friends real easy here. And it's just the right size."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I know everybody says more things to do. I think they're doing a little better, especially for the older kids. But I think they need to address some of these older kids, from 16 to 25, give them something better to do."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My parents, Paul and Frances Thomson. They were caring and honest and helpful. You don't realize how much until you get older. They had good advice. I wish I'd have taken more of it."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Just getting back to Muskogee. With the phone company you never know. Most memorable was getting back to Muskogee with my parents. I did watch the Batfish go underneath a bridge when it first got here. I parked on the other side and it had barges all around it. And it just floated down the river and you go 'go-o lee.'"
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME? "Photography, messing with the cars, piddling around the house. Taking care of the wife."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It's a nice town, crime rate's not that high, friendly people. You can strike up a conversation with just about anybody."
MEET Gary Thomson
AGE: 69.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: West Junior High; Muskogee High School, class of 1969. Attended three semesters at Northeastern State University.
PROFESSION: Retired from Southwestern Bell.
FAMILY: Wife, Susan. "I have two boys, one of them between my wife and I; she has three others and I have one other."
CHURCH: First Baptist.
HOBBIES: Photography, classic cars, golf, working out.
