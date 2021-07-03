Muskogee first learned about Stephanie Tippie's love of dancing nearly 30 years ago.
“There’s a picture of me in the 'Muskogee Phoenix' back when it did a piece on my dad for the Achy Breaky,” Tippie said, referring to a line dance. “I was wearing a little one-piece jumper. I think I was 8 or 9.”
She said her father, Roger Spinks, taught line dancing at Hatbox dance building for more than 30 years. Tippie continues the family tradition by teaching line dancing each Wednesday at Hatbox, and Mondays at Strictly Fitness and Fort Gibson's Intermediate Elementary School gym. Her dachshund, Molly, sometimes comes along, but seldom dances.
Tippie has had all sorts of interest, however. She took gymnastics, karate, tap and ballet as a child. She put all that aside in high school when she played for the Roughers' fast pitch softball team.
"When I was a freshman, I got to pitch with the varsity team, and that was the first year we won State in 15-20 years," she said.
She grew up wanting to be a nurse, and she still holds that dream. She cares for three people as a home health worker.
When she's not working or dancing, Tippie heads outdoors. She hunts deer with compound bow, crossbow, muzzle loader and rifle. She enjoys fishing "anywhere the fish are biting."
"If you're camping, you wake up when the sun comes up," she said. "And the hotter it is in the summer, the earlier and later I like to go."
A new hobby is watching meteor showers in the dead of night.
"Then I started watching for the meteor showers and started seeing them," she said. "I've seen two fireballs in my lifetime."
Each meteor shower has its own characteristic.
"The one in August is like the most colorful one, so you're going to see greens and blues and all kinds of beautiful colors," she said.
A lifetime
of dancing
Stephanie Tippie clogged before she line danced.
"I loved it. I would still do it if I had the time," she said. "You can do it to any type of music and if you want to have strong legs, do clogging because all the steps are double-step, double-step, double-step. You have double taps on your shoes."
Tippie said clogging gave her a greater understanding for many of the line dances.
"A lot of the steps you do in clogging is basically what you do in line dances, but without the double tap," she said.
For example, a jazz box involves the same four-step square in clogging as it is in line dancing, she said. "The grapevine's the same."
"If you learn the jazz box, sailor step, grapevine and the shuffle, you pretty much know all line dances," Tippie said. "Most steps are four counts, except for the shuffle, which is one-and-two-and-three-and-four."
She said the first line dance she learned was the Bus Stop from the 1970s.
One line dance that evades her grasp is "Indian Outlaw."
"It's an old one," she said. "But it starts out with this 'and-one,' and it's just that 'and-one' beat that throws me off for some reason."
"I can't find a video on it and I can't find a step sheet," she said. "One of these days, I'm going to learn that dance."
Sharing her
talent with others
Tippie spends a lot of time preparing for each class.
"I'm constantly watching videos and practicing and making sure, because everyone counts on me to be able to start the dance," she said. "I have to remember it."
She said she does have step sheets, but prefers not to use them.
"I'm a visual person," she said.
Each two-hour Wednesday session involves 10 to 20 dances, "depending on how hard they are." Each Monday session involves six or seven dances.
She said she always starts with easy steps. The dances aren't limited to country or disco music.
"If it's a song and it has a dance, I'll do it," she said. "I'll do everything from 'Fireball,' 'Shut Up and Dance.' We'll still do 'Boot Scootin' Boogie.' That's a nice good one."
She also has danced with rap and hip-hop.
"We even have a couple of alternative songs," she said. "We do have a dance to the waltz. But most of them are eight-count dances."
Tippie said she loves the challenge of teaching.
"I really enjoy when people tell me they don't think they can dance," she said. "One guy couldn't even cross one leg in front of the other and he ended up being my star student. That makes me feel good."
Finding a new
way to teach
The COVID-19 pandemic halted in-person classes in spring 2020, but it didn't keep Tippie from teaching.
"We had to close down for so long, and I just wanted to give people a thing to do at home while feeling safe," she said. "I was like, 'I can't just leave people without being able to dance.'"
She set up her smartphone on a tripod and began shooting live lessons, 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday, dancing alone in the Hatbox dance building.
"I connect to my computer, then I get a tripod, then I connect to Facebook Live," she said. "When you're live, you get more connection than posting a video."
Tippie originally taught three dances per video, gradually working down to two, then one.
"It is easier to do it in front of people because I am able to turn around and see how quickly they're picking it up and what they need to stop and work on," she said. "That's why I tell them, 'all right guys, there's the rewind button if you need to see it again.'"
She said she got positive feedback, reaching people around the world.
"I actually have a lot of friends I met through the videos," she said, listing Vietnam, China and Canada as some of the countries.
She still does the Facebook lessons before each Hatbox class.
"I kept getting so many views, I kept doing it," she said.
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My grandmother and grandfather met. One's from the White Mountain Apache Reservation in Arizona and the other was from Klamath in California. They met at some Indian school and both got sent here and taught at Bacone. My mom grew up in Iowa, came to Bacone and met my dad."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I like that it's still a country town. Still a small community. I like that you can still meet people all the time. If you step back and look at the big picture, somehow, everybody knows everybody."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Olive Garden."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My best friend (Gwen Smith). I met her in nursing school. She has a disabled son and she was able to go to nursing school, finish, take care of him. She was just a true good-hearted person."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Doing a radio interview with my good friend Cliff Casteel at Okie Country 101.7."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Go out to eat with my best friend and my husband. We went floating this past weekend, that was fun. Ride four-wheelers. Always working on my line dancing, creating new dances."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It's a great small town with nice people that will wave at you. I feel safe here, and you can go walk."
MEET Stephanie Tippie.
AGE: 38.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Irving, Alice Robertson Middle School, Muskogee High School Class of 2001. Associate degree in science, Connors State College.
PROFESSION: Home health aide.
FAMILY: Husband, Tony Tippie; stepson. Dachshund, Molly.
CHURCH: First Baptist Church.
HOBBIES: Line dancing, hunting, fishing, camping, watching meteor showers, going to concerts such as Rocklahoma.
