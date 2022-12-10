James Tolbert calls himself a competitive person. But that doesn't mean he thinks winning is everything.
Instead, it compels him to learn his craft and keep up with advancements.
“I’m wondering if sometimes that competitive nature, you’re just born with it, you know what I mean,” he said. “I don’t think that competitive nature is really learned. It’s just in you, you cultivate whatever it is that you’re doing."
Tolbert, who moved to Muskogee 16 years ago, works as informational technology director for Muskogee County's 911 Center and Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service.
"I take care of pretty much all the computer needs, make sure all the EMS systems are good," he said. “It really does help to have a vast knowledge of, or be well rounded in computers to understand some of the things that may happen when you have issues. Understanding the functionality of how its supposed to work is key.”
Tolbert recently found a new outlet for his competitive nature — axe and hatchet throwing. He said he first got interested when he went to a party with his daughter about two years ago. He found that it's a good sport for people entering their 50s.
“Some people at this age think, 'I can’t do anything competitively,' but you’ve got people out there who are throwing axes that are older than me,” he said.
He turned pro in 2021 and began going to World Axe Throwing League tournaments. In early November, Tolbert placed third in hatchet throwing at the WATL Southern Regionals, held in Bedford, Texas.
"It was a big milestone in my career," he said. "Next year, I hope to win a bid to compete in the championship in whatever discipline I can."
He worked as a judge at the 2022 WATL World Axe Throwing Championship, held earlier this December in Wisconsin.
Tools of
the axe trade
James Tolbert says he has different techniques for throwing hatchets and axes because of their sizes and weights. A big axe is about three pounds and 23 inches long. A hatchet is about two pounds, he said.
"Some people throw with two hands, I throw with one hand," he said. "Some people hold it tight-fisted out, but I usually hold mine closer to my head, then toss."
He said that while some throwers use axes or hatchets from hardware stores, his are custom made.
“It just depends on the feel for it and how well you think you can throw,” he said. “Just as long as it fits in regulations. I don’t think anyone really has a problem with it. A lot of us have some of the same type of axes, too.”
He calls one of his hatchets the Jesse Reed Special. It weighs about 2 pounds.
“I’ll send an axe head to him, and he’ll make the handle,” he said.
Tolbert said he strives to practice each day, whether at A&R Axe Throwing in Tulsa or in his backyard.
He marked his yard at 12 feet for hatchet practice and 17 feet for axe. He said he uses a lot of cottonwood boards to make his targets.
“When you’re being consistent to where you throw, it usually makes those holes,” he said. “When you do change them, you have to spray them with water so it will stick better. The hard wood won’t let you stick."
Following
the rules
Precision matters when Tolbert throws axes or judges a meet.
Not only do targets have a center bull’s eye. Two 1.5-inch blue dots in the target's outer circle pose an even greater challenge.
"If they hit a blue dot, it's called a hit. The hit is eight points,” Tolbert said. "A bullseye is six points."
The circles then go down a point with each level. Anything outside the target gets nothing.
Tolbert must watch for foot faults.
"A person stands at the 12-foot mark throwing a hatchet. If they step past that mark any time before the score is called, it’s a foot fault," he said. "If they step on the line as they’re throwing it, it’s a foot fault. If they hop across it, it's a foot fault," he said." Sometimes when you throw, the momentum will pull you forward. It will make you have a foot fault."
He said he also must be watchful on how the blades land, especially while judging.
"Judging is fun, but there are times where something can land funny on the board," he said. "The ax can land with the side of the blade by the target, or land with the handle. We saw knives land with the butt end of the knife."
Those don't count, he said.
"It has to be the blade and so much of the blade, so you have to understand and know the rules as a judge," he said. "Understanding the rules is key."
Doing well at axe throwing is exhilarating, Tolbert said. "But understanding how to lose is also important.”
“Have you ever met someone that’s what they call a sore loser? They react differently," he said. "Understanding how to accept defeat is growth. I ask 'What did I do? Did I give it my best? Did I give it my all?'"
He seeks to teach that to his grandchildren.
"When I lose a match, them understanding that I could have done this and this better, but I had fun doing it means everything to them and teaching them to understand that you can’t win them all," he said.
He said he also wants his grandchildren to learn how to be gracious winners.
“Not only win, but be respectful about it,” Tolbert said. “I like to celebrate, but I don’t like rubbing it in people’s face. I tell that person good job. I try to feed off of them. If they want me to give them pointers, I give them pointers. I don’t try to impose on them and say, ‘you could have done this better’ if they are already dealing with losing. Over the years, of playing structured ball, I have learned to lose and how to accept defeat, and how to understand it. and how to get better. Those are good nuggets of life to be a better person for yourself and for others who are looking up to you and looking at you."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I got a job. I came here for a job at the hospital, an IT director for EASTAR at the time for 10 years. When St. Francis Muskogee came in, I moved over to Tahlequah for five years. It was five years back and forth on that road every day. I've been back here for six months."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I love that it's still southern enough for me. The pretty greens. The ponds and the waters where I can still go fishing. The landscaping is really nice."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I don't think it can be any better than what it is."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"There are a lot of people that I look up to, like mentors. But I guess I wouldn't say I have that one person in particular. I haven't thought about that."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"The most memorable thing to happen here, I guess, is just watching my kids grow up and watching my first grandchild born."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Throw axes."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Beautiful."
MEET James Tolbert.
AGE: 51.
HOMETOWN: Selma, Alabama.
EDUCATION: Selma High School; George C. Wallace Community College; Auburn University; Business degree from Bacone College.
PROFESSION: IT director at Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service and 911 Center.
FAMILY: Wife, Ann; three children, James IV, Brittney, Paisley; six grandchildren.
CHURCH: Boulevard Christian.
HOBBIES: Axe throwing, fishing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.