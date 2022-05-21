Mario Chiarolanzio said he and his wife Lexi began farming a few years ago simply because they wanted to know what was going into their food.
The couple learned a lot in the short time they have had the Hundred Mile Homestead east of Muskogee. They raise goats, dairy cattle, chickens and pigs.
"My chores that I do become second nature, but every time we add an animal, it spices things back up again," he said. "New animals mean new routines, moving them around the farm, deciding what their feed schedule is, housing, just figuring it all out."
This decision to settle into farm life comes after a life of travel and service. He said his father was in the army and they moved every two years until Chiarolanzio was 15.
He said he didn't plan to follow his father into the army. However, after the 9/11 attacks, Chiarolanzio enlisted. He served three deployments to Iraq before being medically discharged in 2010.
Chiarolanzio worked for Veterans Affairs. The job eventually led him to Muskogee. He worked at the VA until he decided to devote his time to the farm.
They named their farm Hundred Mile Homestead because of his interest in ultra-distance running. Chiarolanzio recalled developing that interest after becoming sick after a surgery.
"My running started so I could rebuild cardio," he said. "It turned into how fast can I run a 5-K, 10-K, and 100-K races."
He said he plans to run an upcoming 100-mile race in Tahlequah.
"Any race is tough because of the pacing and distance," he said. "I call marathon and half marathon a shorter race, most people would say I'm insane for saying it."
Starting small
with chickens
Mario Chiarolanzio started the farm with 15 chickens.
"We wanted farm fresh eggs," he said. "The plan was to have enough chickens to lay eggs for us."
It wasn't hard to learn the chickens' routine.
"Baby chicks are more time-consuming than adult hens," he said. "You just have to be there with them more often by cleaning their house out. You have to change the brooder constantly. Adult hens, you just fill up their food and water and collect their eggs, clean out their roost every now and then."
The chickens get a free range of the property.
"We have about a dozen birds that roam all around the house, wherever they fly," he said. "Then we have about 30 birds that are in the pasture with the cows. And they just live out there. Their chicken coop is out there, their feed barn is out there."
They share their pasture with the dairy cattle, which Chiarolanzio said serves two purposes. The chickens will root through the cow patties to eat the bugs underneath.
"They'll turn them over and spread them out, which is good for the soil," he said. "And the more grass and bugs and dirt they eat, the better the egg is, which minimizes the amount we have to feed them."
He said that, at first, they were nervous that a cow might step on a chicken.
"We only lost one bird out there," he said.
Taking on new,
bigger challenges
The Chiarolanzios bought a dairy cow so they could have fresh milk.
"She was here for all of a day because she was clearly depressed, because she was alone," Chiarolanzio said. "Within a day or two, we bought a second cow, because she needed a friend."
It may be a while before the cow gives fresh milk, however.
"The hard part is getting her pregnant," he said. "We tried to have her artificially inseminated, because we don't want to have a bull. We don't have a big enough herd to justify having a bull."
Chiarolanzio said the calf would get milk from the mama cow until the calf is weaned, "then you would come and milk her afterwards."
He said the dairy cows are fairly easy to own.
"They like treats," he said. "You just shake a bucket of treats. Typically, if I walk out in the pasture they'll follow me anywhere."
Cold, snowy weather posed a challenge, he said.
"We just kept a stock tank heater to keep their water thawed out, and threw out some hay," he said.
The Chiarolanzios also have Nigerian Dwarf Goats and pygmy goats. They sell the baby goats. Two Great Pyrenees dogs, Willow and Echo, guard the goats.
Learning to
raise pigs
Chiarolanzio said they did not even want pigs, at first.
"We were scared they would be muddy and messy and gross and smelly," he said.
But, they got a couple of Berkshire and Tamworth pigs anyway, after watching documentaries and reading about raising pigs.
"We read about not keeping them in a pig pen, about pasture raising of pigs," Chiarolanzio said. "The difficult part in starting with them was moving them. We keep them in a big paddock and pasture that's all fenced in. We isolate them in areas with an electric fence and move them every seven to 10 days."
The pigs get to root through the ground and run through the grass.
"They get to be pigs," he said, adding that he's learned a million things about raising pigs.
"It was pigs that got under the electric wire. There was chasing them around. There was figuring out the right type of electric wire, grounding the wire. Loading them into the trailer."
And pigs are stubborn and quick.
"I've never seen a 300-pound animal move like a ballerina," he said. "Like a running back and a ballerina, because they can literally turn on a dime."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?"My wife is from the Oklahoma City area. We were coming up to the end of a job I was working in California and I was looking for something new and my wife found a job at the VA, and I was working for the VA in California. And as a veteran, working for the VA was a pretty huge passion of mine. I like to serve other veterans. We moved out here and it was weeks or months that we fell in love and decided this was it for us."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"The community. They wrapped us up pretty tight right when we got here. We met a lot of the local business owners and just got to know a lot of friends here. Most of them are more like family now."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"It's pretty good. More restaurants. I don't really want to change much about Muskogee."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"The people I like the most are the people who work in the VA office. Not everyone is pouring their heart out, but there is a majority of them over there who are putting their hearts on the table to support the veterans' community."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"My daughters, both of them. We took them to the Garden of Lights in Honor Heights. They were crazy excited when we were here during the Azalea Parade. They went bonkers over that. Them being born here, so they're true Okies from Muskogee."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Read and run. There's not a lot of spare time when you're on the farm."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"A resilient town, full of strong, community-based people, willing to help each other at the drop of a hat."
MEET Mario Chiarolanzio
AGE: 37.
HOMETOWN: Nuremberg, Germany.
EDUCATION: Graduated high school in Virginia.
MILITARY SERVICE: U.S. Army for seven years, 2003-2010.
PROFESSION: Full-time farmer.
FAMILY: Wife, Lexi; two daughters; three house dogs.
CHURCH: LifeChurch.
HOBBIES: "Anything to do with farming. I love to just hang out with the animals and kiddos. I'm a big time runner."
