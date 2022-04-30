A battle rages on Dave Morgan's dining room table.
"We have a battalion of French and a battalion of British, and then we have an enhanced battalion of Germans upon the hill," he said. "Basically, it's to try to take the strong high point away from the Germans, if the British and French can.”
The scene, depicting a World War I battle, is made up of soldiers a little less than a half inch that Morgan painted and arranged. It took him about an hour to set up the table.
Morgan said he's been collecting and playing the war games for 40 years. But his interest in the military began long before then.
"One year for Christmas, I was about 7, my mom bought me the Marx soldiers," he said. "It had green Americans and I believe they were brown Germans. It had tank traps and tanks and the whole nine yards. I would scatter it over the floor and play for hours."
When Morgan was in junior high, an older uncle spurred further interest in miniature soldiers.
"When he went to college, he started war gaming in the Napoleonic era," Morgan said. "I was gathering miniatures from the American War of Independence. Back in the day, in the back of comic books, you would open it and it would say '200 American Revolution soldiers for 98 cents.'"
After graduating from Muskogee High in 1978, Morgan entered in the Marine Corps. He served until 1982 and met his wife while serving.
He now works as a technician for Muskogee Public Schools Child Nutrition Services.
Duty called, Morgan answered
Dave Morgan said a sense of family duty drew him into the U.S. Marine Corps.
“I always felt like I was going to serve,” he said. “My family serves. My dad was in the Army, my grandfathers both were in the Army. My uncles, one was in the Army, one was in the Air Force.
He recalled a friend who suspected his motivation.
“A friend said, 'Davey, I know why you went into the Marines, you had to see that you can do it,'” Morgan said. “I think that's more true than anything. It's not so much that I like a challenge, it's just that I want to be the best I can be.”
Morgan said his time in the Marines intensified his interest in the miniature war games.
“The Marines teaches you the history of the Marine Corps,” he said. “And it teaches you to pay attention to the military bearing and your esprit de corps.”
He said he learned about Marine greats, including the most decorated Marine, Lt. Gen. Chesty Puller. They learned about such battles as Belleau Wood in World War I and island hopping in Guadalcanal during World War I.
"That is a Marine's heritage," he said. "I am privileged to be able to have served with the fine people that I have served."
Understanding ways of war
Morgan said he must know all about war tactics in the different time periods.
“You know, the American Civil War was fought in one way and World War I was fought in another way, because the weapons had changed so much,” he said. “The Revolutionary War was fought differently than the Civil War. You not only have to understand history, you have to understand the military tactics and what was common of that day.”
He has a library of nonfiction books, ranging from ancient times to World War II. Books cover the 30 Years War, British Civil War, War of the Roses, Civil War. Morgan discovers fascinating details, including an example from the Civil War.
“You learn that in the battle of Chickamauga, the American commanding officer wasn't paying much attention to the battle because he was visiting a widow woman who had a farmhouse close by,” he said.
He takes particular interest in World War I.
"It's when we came into the wars of modern warfare," he said. "All the nasty things that came about, machine guns that could shoot hundreds of rounds a minute, and gas. Bombs that could be lobbed from miles away. All the terrors of war in one thing. But the human spirit is something that shined through, good versus evil and so-forth."
Using details in his 'battles'
Morgan says he has about 1,000 metal soldiers, a conservative estimate.
They range in size from 15 to 40 mm and go from ancient Roman wars to World War II.
Morgan paints uniforms, flags, guns, eye patches on even the smallest figurine.
“They have great attention to detail,” he said. “You deal with different brush sizes and different paint consistencies. Some are real thin and you put it on real thick. It just depends on what you're doing at the moment."
He said he sets up a scene, then moves his pieces according to the battle tactics of that time.
”You get an idea in your head and you decide what you're going to do and how you're going to do it,” he said. “You decide what's going to be challenging for both sides. Then you lay it out accordingly.”
Morgan used his tabletop World War I battle as an example. The German soldiers were guarding a farmhouse, and 35 French and 24 British soldiers were approaching.
"Let's say they are advancing on the bridge," he said. "They must maintain a formation. They cannot break formation. If it breaks formation, then it loses cohesion and that causes the unit not to function properly."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"Our family. Sherry's been here her whole life. My grandparents moved here in 1968, and we came with them."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"We enjoy the fact that we can go in any direction and hit a lake, go fishing. We can go to antique stores. Sherry loves garage sales. We like the fact that we're close to Tulsa, but not in Tulsa. And, of course, the people here."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Seems like in the last 20 years there's been some decline. It would be great if we got some real businesses in here instead of restaurants. Not that the restaurants are bad, but we really need those good jobs to support the community."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"The people I work with. The women who work in the kitchens to feed the kids. I find it a privilege to work in a job where I'm supporting them. From the moment they hit the school, they're working. They're cooking, they're cleaning, they're serving. That's a privilege to me. That right there inspires me to do better. In my personal life, it's my wife. She makes me a better person. We will be married 41 years in May."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"All three of my kids were born here. I was married here, fell in love with my wife here."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"In the summer months, we go to Farmers Market on Saturdays. We go to the hot dog stand there. Our breakfast is usually a couple of chili dogs for me and a kraut dog for Sherry. We like to ride our bikes to Spaulding Park or sometimes to My Place Barbecue. We love the park. We spent a day with a friends flying kites."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Muskogee has the potential to be better. We just have to find it in ourselves to do it."
