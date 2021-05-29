Since moving to Muskogee in 2010, Laura Wickizer has found herself "fully immersed" in the community.
"Friends complain that it's always hard to pin me down to one thing because I'm always doing something, whether its teaching classes at the gym or hunting with my dad," Wickizer said. "There's always something to do. I feel like I'm very busy."
It's a far different life than what she faced after graduating from the University of Maryland, College Park.
"I really didn't know what I wanted to do after college," she said. "I started waiting tables in the D.C. and Baltimore area. "I wasn't getting far in the job search process."
A visit to her parents in Muskogee gave Wickizer a different outlook. She networked with some of her parents' colleagues and landed a job with the Nonprofit Resource Center.
Her current job as the City of Muskogee Foundation's grants manager keeps her busy.
"I work with all the grantees, make sure they're doing their due diligence with the money we reward them every year," she said. "I also manage board and committee members. Keep them up to date with projects, schedule visits to grantees."
She finds time to volunteer for Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA, which helps children through the court system.
An outdoor enthusiast, Wickizer enjoys duck hunting with her father, Bob Wickizer. She now is getting into deer hunting and enjoys hiking and trail running, especially along the Three Forks Harbor trail. She also is a lifelong fitness enthusiast and teaches a spinning class and pilates class at Muskogee Swim and Fitness.
There's more. Wickizer says she enjoys helping at Pecan Creek Winery, which her father co-owns. She says she's especially fond of the fresh-pressed grape juice.
Helping some
young residents
Laura Wickizer says CASA enables her to help children who need "a friend and ally they can confide in."
"We are volunteers who literally look out for the well-being of these children," she said about Court Appointed Special Advocates.
Wickizer said she finds it heartbreaking "when you see the kids that maybe get separated from their siblings, one goes to one home and one goes to another home."
"But also, it's very rewarding because maybe that one child is in a better spot and they get to stay with mom or dad or both versus being put in a foster home," she said.
She said she starts working with children after they've been removed from a harmful situation. She said she usually handles one case at a time.
"We come in and we are literally reassuring they are in a good home, in a safe spot, their needs are being taken care of," she said. "We talk to the schools and their teachers, make sure there's not concerns on their end. We will make a report to the judge, usually every 90 days. We will do that either until they're adopted or placed back into the home, depending on if Mom or Dad completes their plan."
Hunting as
food source
One trip got Wickizer hooked on duck hunting.
"It was an immediate love for the sport," she said. "I love being able to cook and clean the animal you have on your dinner plate. That is a very rewarding feeling, knowing you've gone out and very ethically hunted."
She said a favorite part is simply hearing their wings flap.
"You hear dozens of birds flying overhead and landing on the water," she said. "That in itself is a thrill, just watching them, even if you don't get to shoot them. They're very versatile animals."
She said she also likes the challenge of "being able to shoot and hit one, knowing how fast they go."
Wickizer said she finds several close places to hunt, especially along the Arkansas River.
"Anywhere between 4:30 to 5:30 (a.m.) you get up, put your really warm clothes on, your toe warmers," she said. "Sometimes you are sitting in the water. If you have a duck blind, you might be sitting up from the water. You feel like a marshmallow because you have so many layers on and gloves and heavy coats."
She sets out about a dozen decoys in the water, about 25 feet away, to entice the birds.
"We haven't been great at it the past few years," she said. "I'd say (getting) between four to eight has been our typical."
Learning a
family trade
Wickizer also finds time to help at the family winery.
The first harvest usually hits in late July and runs through September, she said.
"Usually our white grapes, like our Riesling, is one of the first we harvest," she said. "The red grapes, like the Merlot and Cabernet, we usually end up harvest at the last part of the season.... You get a lot of flavor from the skin, so you want to keep them there longer."
Wickizer said harvesters use pruners to clip away the grape clusters. Buckets of grapes are brought to the winery. After leaves and other debris are removed, grapes are pumped into a press. Wickizer said a bladder inside the vat presses the grapes against a wall with holes.
"The best way to understand all that is to come out when we're harvesting," she said.
The best part of the harvest comes when she samples the fresh-squeezed grape juice, Wickizer said.
"That is something amazing," she said. "Right off the press is the best juice you'll ever try. It's very sweet.... Probably 10 times sweeter than what you'd find at a store."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"When I visited my parents in April of 2010, I made some connections, so I packed my car and drove out here a few weeks later."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I love the people associated with it. It's small enough, but not too small. There's enough to offer here. There's always some kind of activity going on downtown. With all the nonprofits and groups, I always stay connected with all the volunteer opportunities."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I really miss Miss Addie's, the restaurant. I love American Pie, but I would love to see more restaurants, not fine dining, but a little white tablecloth-type place where you can buy a good glass of wine and good meal and see a show at the Little Theatre. More places like that and less chains."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Suzanne, who is director of CASA for Children. She lives in Wagoner, but she does a great job of running her organization, recruiting volunteers to help these children. She stays plugged in. I love her attitude about life. In her field of work, she always finds something to laugh about. She's very practical."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Probably that my dad started a winery. He went from making wine in our laundry room, to the garage, then decided to plant some vines on D.I. Wilkinson's property. I never would have imagined I would have been a part of that when I moved here."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Teach classes at the gym. I like to hike and run and be outdoors, lots of garden maintenance and upkeep."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Great place to live, work and play."
MEET Laura Wickizer
AGE: 34.
HOMETOWN: San Jose, California.
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Art in photography, University of Maryland, College Park.
PROFESSION: Grant manager for City of Muskogee Foundation.
FAMILY: Parents, Bob and Joan Wickizer; sister, Rebecca; two labradors, Teal and Riot.
CHURCH: Grace Episcopal.
HOBBIES: Pilates, spinning, running, hunting, fishing, travel, wine drinking, gardening.
