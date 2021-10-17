Muskogee native Matt Hiller knows what it's like to ski on glaciers, face a school of barracuda, and bathe an elephant.
Such experiences simply feed Hiller's desire to travel, ski and scuba dive.
"There's so much more out there," he said.
Hiller, vice president of The Castle of Muskogee, attributes part of his wanderlust to his grandmother.
"My grandmother thought I needed to get some worldly education," he said. "She wanted me to take the Queen Elizabeth to England, where I could wear a tux to dinner every night and learn skills."
Hiller recalled having other plans: Using the cruise money as spending money while in Europe.
“My first trip was just five months in Europe,” he recalled. “I came back home, worked fireworks season, saved every bit of money I could. Didn't buy the fancy stereo for my car, didn't buy the fancy stereo for my room, or any fancy things whatsoever. I saved, saved and saved as much as I could, wheeled and dealed with parents to give me a Eurail Pass."
Since then, Hiller has traveled around the world, seeing foreign lands and waters. He said he learned to scuba dive in Roatan, Honduras.
Several years ago, he went diving and touring around the Indonesian island of Bali.
And, yes, Hiller recalled visiting several castles in Europe, including Neuschwanstein Castle, a picturesque German castle.
At home, Hiller loves helping create worlds at The Castle. As vice president, he works with an advertising agency and handles media. He also approves castle designs.
Hiller has costumes for different events.
"I have my usual kilt outfit for the Renaissance Festival, and for Halloween, I put on a different something or other every night," he said. "Not too scary. I have to be in the village, nothing too scary in the village."
A tourist
under water
Scuba diving provided Matt Hiller with all sorts of experiences.
He recalled some of his most beautiful diving trips were by the Caribbean island of Roatan.
"It's mainly a tourist island. Cruise ships stop there, and there's lots of great diving," he said, adding that he saw a variety of fish and reefs in blues and blue-greens.
"To get the vibrant colors, you need to get close to the surface, with the light," he said. "It's always good to see a giant ray or turtles."
He also has gone diving around Hawaii, Belize and in caves by Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.
"I swam through a school of barracuda around this sunken ship," he said. "I came around the superstructure, and there were all these barracuda all scattered about. We swam through the middle of, and they just moved away from us. That was in Key Largo."
Hiller said he was fortunate to be with a training guide.
"He wasn't scared, so I was just going to go right along with them."
A dream location is to dive through the sunken World War II ships at Truk Lagoon in Japan, he said.
Meeting some
wild residents
Matt Hiller made it to Bali right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 — and right before a volcanic eruption on the island.
Indonesia had a lot of surprises, he said.
"I went to an island that had nothing but horse-drawn carriages for transportation," he said. "It was more of a relaxing trip than anything."
"But the best thing was the food," he said. "Just anything that's different, creative, not to mention the seafood."
The trip included visits to nature preserves. At one nature preserve, Hiller got to bathe an elephant and hold a baby orangutan.
"The preserve rehabilitated animals and bring the ones that were able to back to releasing in the wild," he said. "The elephant laid right down in the water, and we splashed buckets of water on it."
The orangutan had lost its mother to traffickers and was brought to the preserve.
"It was able to be around people," Hiller said. "At that age, they're friendly, then they start getting more aggressive."
Still, he said, "That's was much as I want to hold an orangutan."
"Primates make me nervous," Hiller said. "And I have seen them live in the wild. I have seen what they could do. They can be mean."
Snow skiing
vs. glaciers
Hiller said he started snow skiing at a spring break trip.
"After a few years of not doing it, my buddies and I had been, 'we ought to go skiing,' so it was like a trip with the boys from Muskogee," he said. "We head up usually in January and stay out for a couple of weeks."
A favorite place is Vail, Colorado.
"It's huge," he said. "It's a big mountain. You can get into the back bowls and away from people. It's a big enough mountain, you don't have to be in the crowds."
He also likes Vail's diversity.
"You can ski in a wide open, no trees, just a bowl of white," he said. "Or you can ski off of cliffs and ski through the trees. They have varying difficulties."
Hiller said he has skied in Europe a few times.
"I did a couple of runs in Austria on a glacier," he said. "It just wasn't very much fun. It was like ice. Skiing on ice. It wasn't your powder. It wasn't your beautiful Colorado powder."
Skiing during summer likely made Europe seem so different, he said.
"I haven't been over in the winter, when they have real snow on the mountains," he said. "But skiing on a glacier is no fun."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
As soon as I graduates high school, my grandmother suggested I take a year off and do some traveling.... After a couple of years, I decided I'd better get some schooling in. I started at NSU. It's family business that's been here with the fireworks business. It was an economical place to live and make some money without spending it all on rent, save it so I can travel more."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"It's one of those places you can come to, and not the hustle-bustle. People are friendly. It's close enough to Tulsa you can zip up there and jump on a plane."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"More tourism. If we had more tourist attractions to bring more tourists into town, spend money."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"I admire my father, Jeff Hiller, a lot because he is the one who started this castle. He's got some vision that has built the place into what it is today, with a little bit of help."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"When they shut U.S. 69 highway because of the flood (in 2019) and we had to give people directions to The Castle. That was during the Renaissance Festival. They had to close down the northbound traffic first, then they closed down the whole thing. We had to tell people how to get to the Renaissance Festival. I had a sign made and I staked it up next to the highway (Muskogee Turnpike), telling them to continue on to the third exit, which is the Shawnee Bypass.
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Play with my dogs. Darts."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Friendly. Good natured. Needs a little bit more attractions. But we're trying. We're working on it."
MEET Matt Hiller.
AGE: 54.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Whittier Elementary, Alice Robertson Junior High, Muskogee High School, 1985; Degree in business from Northeastern State University.
PROFESSION: Vice president, The Castle of Muskogee.
FAMILY: Three children, two grandchildren, three dogs.
HOBBIES: Travel, snow skiing, scuba diving.
