Busted roads, mud pits and teeter-totters await Jeep drivers at this weekend’s Okie Jeep Jam.
“Jeepers just like to have fun,” said Linda Stower, Exchange Club of Muskogee secretary. “As far as I can tell, if there’s something interesting to climb on or some mud to get stuck in, they’re interested in it.”
The Okie Jeep Jam, scheduled to kick off Friday and continue through Sunday at Hatbox Field, could attract at least 300 Jeeps from across the United States. Proceeds from Jeep Jam entries and a Friday night concert will benefit the Exchange Club and its charities.
“I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if we get close to 400 this year,” Stower said. “So far we have Jeeps coming in from all around Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas. We have one coming from Michigan, Texas. We have one coming from California, one from South Dakota.”
Jeep clubs from Kansas City and Dallas also are expected.
Last year’s inaugural Okie Jeep Jam attracted 159, Stower said.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson said the Jam is for Jeep-brand vehicles.
“Any kind of Jeep,” Wilkerson said. “Predominantly they’re Jeep Wranglers.”
Hatbox will offer three trails:
• Cherokee Trail, a 1.5 mile beginner trail featuring many winding curves.
• Urban Crawler, a looped trail with broken street remnants.
• Creek Trail, 1.5 miles through creek crossings and up a ridge.
The Okie Jeep Playground features dirt hills, tire climbs, boulder mounds, even a teeter-totter.
“It’s a big metal teeter-totter, where the Jeeps drive up one side and it totters down the other side,” Wilkerson said. “You don’t find that kind of thing anywhere.”
A vendor show will be inside the new hatbox arena.
Friday night festivities will include a Jeep Car Show inside the Hatbox hangars, Wilkerson said.
Cody Canada & the Departed will headline the Friday night concert.
A new event planned Saturday will be a Veterans’ Tribute Ride to the Jack C. Montgomery V.A. Medical Center and back.
“A lot of these Jeeps will have a flag mount,” Wilkerson said. “A lot of them have flags, but we’re going to have flags too. We’ll have a patriotic caravan from Hatbox to the VA.”
The caravan will circle through Honor Heights Park then go past the hospital again.
A Jeep Night Ride will be Saturday.
“Some of these Jeeps have really elaborate light systems with LED lighting on their rigs,” Wilkerson said. “This gives them an opportunity to show off at night. We will be looping the complex.”
Stower said all proceeds benefit charities such as CASA for Children, MONARCH residential treatment facility, Fostering Hope, the RISE (Restoring Identities after Sexual Exploitation) shelter, and the Exchange Club’s shoe and coat fund.
“This year we’re more desperate than ever because usually the Chili Cook-Off helps us as well. That’s our big fund raiser,” she said. “But this year we were not allowed to have it because of COVID.”
The annual Chili Cook-off often raises about $60,000 a year, Stower said.
“We’re super excited about the Jeep Jam,” she said. “I think it’s going to be an event that will not only benefit Muskogee, as far as our charities go, but also tourism dollars for our town.”
If you go
WHAT: Okie Jeep Jam
WHEN: Friday through Sunday.
WHERE: Hatbox Field, 4000 Border Ave.
ADMISSION: Free for spectators.
JEEP REGISTRATION: For all three days, $50 until Friday; $60, the day of the event. For one day, $40. To register, go to https://www.okiejeepjam.com/registration
• • •
WHAT: Jeep Jam Concert
WHO: Ahna Jennings, RC and the Ambers, Cody Canada and the Departed.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Hatbox Hangar, Hatbox Field.
COST: VIP, $25; General Admission, $15. https://www.okiejeepjam.com/concert-tickets
SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
• Noon to 6 p.m. — Registration Booth is open at Hatbox Field.
• Noon — Poker Chip Run begins.
• Noon - 5 p.m.—Trail rides at Hatbox.
• 5 - 7 p.m.— Okie Jeep Okie Jeep Jam Show ‘N Shine
• 5 p.m.: Indoor Okie Jeep Jam Show ‘N Shine (see registration packet for more information).
• 7 p.m. — Okie Jeep Jam Show ‘N Shine Awards.
• 6 - 6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. — Okie Jeep Jam Concert.
SATURDAY
• 8 - 9 a.m. — Trail Safety Meeting (optional for participants, mandatory for trail volunteers).
• 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Check-in and registration at Hatbox.
• 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Trail rides at Hatbox.
• 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Jeep Playground at Hatbox.
9 a.m. - 6 p.m. — Vendor-Sponsor Fair at Hatbox.
• 10 a.m. — Veteran’s Tribute Ride departs for Muskogee VA.
• 11 a.m. — Off-site trail rides depart for Gruber ORV (meet outside Registration).
• 2 p.m. — Off-site trail rides depart for Gruber ORV (meet outside Registration).
• 4 p.m. — Poker Chip Run Score Sheet MUST be turned into the Registration Table.
• 4 p.m. — “Cop Car Crush” (Jeep Playground).
• 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. — Awards and giveaways.
• 7 p.m. — “Jeep Night Ride” line-up.
• 7:30 p.m. — “Jeep Night Ride” departs.
• 8 p.m. — Jeep Drive-In Bonfire.
SUNDAY
• 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Check-in and registration at Hatbox.
• 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Trail rides at Hatbox.
• 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Jeep Playground at Hatbox.
• 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Vendor-Sponsor Fair.
• 2 p.m. “Okie Mud Pit Challenge” at Jeep Playground.
