Organizations interested in offering art programs for Oklahoma’s military community may be able to receive funding from the Oklahoma Arts Council to support their efforts. The state agency’s Oklahoma Arts and the Military Grants program can provide up to $5,000 to nonprofit organizations, local and tribal governments, universities, and public libraries for eligible arts programming including classes, workshops, professional development, performances, exhibitions, and more. Military and veteran support organizations are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted Aug. 15 through Sept. 15.
Expenses toward which grant funding can be used include artist fees, consultant fees, art supplies, marketing expenses, and other approved costs. Online and virtual programming can also be supported as the Oklahoma Arts Council responds to needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Activities must take place between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
To assist interested applicants, a webinar hosted by the Oklahoma Arts Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday, will provide an overview of the grant program, a review of the application, and an opportunity to ask questions. The webinar will also feature guest speakers whose arts programs for military-connected Oklahomans have previously been supported through the grant. A registration link is available at arts.ok.gov.
“Oklahoma Arts and the Military Grants can empower organizations to tap the transformative qualities of the arts to serve active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members, veterans, and immediate family and caregivers,” said Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples. “Meaningful needs within the military community can be met through engagement with the literary, performing, and visual arts. Following the lead of the National Endowment for the Arts’ Creative Forces initiative, our agency is proud to offer this to organizations wishing to serve military-connected Oklahomans.”
Oklahoma Arts and the Military Grants are made possible in part by funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Mid-America Arts Alliance.
Applications and guidelines are available at arts.ok.gov. For information, contact Oklahoma Arts Council Arts Education Director Jennifer Allen-Barron, (405) 521-2036 or jennifer.allen-barron@arts.ok.gov.
