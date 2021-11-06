Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative offers tools for caregivers

OKLAHOMA CITY –The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI), part of the Reynolds Section of Geriatrics, University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, presents Powerful Tools for Caregivers, a virtual educational series to support individuals with caregiving responsibility for a family member or friend.

The series helps caregivers develop self-care tools that reduce stress, facilitate more effective communication in challenging situations, express difficult feelings and make difficult caregiving decisions.

Participants receive a copy of The Caregiver Help book, developed specifically for this training. The final two sessions of the six-week series are set for Nov. 8 and 15. The training is offered at no cost to participants.

OHAI is a statewide network focusing on improving the health of older adults across the state by offering caregiver training resources and health promotion education.

Register online at https://www.ouhealth.com/events-calendar/event-details/?event=25154, or contact the OHAI office at (405) 271-2290.

