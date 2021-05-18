Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame to induct Will Sampson

Actor Will Sampson who rocketed to fame in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," playing opposite Jack Nicholson, will be posthumously inducted into the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame.
The induction, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 7 p.m. May 29 at the Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
Will Sampson Jr. was born Sept. 27, 1933, in Okmulgee County. A free-spirited Muscogee Creek, Sampson spent 20 years on the rodeo circuit. He competed in numerous categories, but his specialty was bronc riding. When the producers of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"were looking for a Native actor to play one the key supporting roles in the movie, rodeo announcer Mel Lambert suggested they contact the 6 feet 7 inches tall Sampson.
On the strength of a single interview, Sampson was hired for the role even though he had no professional training as an actor. His performance alongside Hollywood super star Jack Nicholson, veteran actors Louise Fletcher, Sydney Lassick, William Redfield and newcomers, Christopher Lloyd, Brad Dourif and Danny Devito, was formidable. The movie won five Academy Awards and is ranked as number 33 of the top 100 movies of all time.
In less than 11 years, Sampson appeared in more than 70 films and television shows. His performance as Crazy Horse in the Charles Bronson western, "White Buffalo," has been called “stunningly powerful.” Sampson also had a keen understanding of how his success could benefit other Native actors. When he found out that non-Native actors were being hired to play Natives in the motion picture production "White Buffalo," Sampson refused to continue work unless they hired Native actors to play the part of Natives. In 1983, with the assistance from his personal assistant Zoe Escobar, Sampson founded the American Industry Registry for The Performing Arts for Native Actors and served on the registry’s Board of Directors.
The actor, who was also a respected artist and painter, died June 3, 1987 from post-operative kidney failure.
