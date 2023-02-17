Oklahomans can champion the wild with tax return

Oklahomans receiving a refund this tax season can champion the wild by donating all or a portion of their refund to the Wildlife Department’s Wildlife Diversity Program. Tax refund donations can be made on Schedule 511-H of the 2022 state return, which must be filed with the Oklahoma Tax Commission by April 18.
“Oklahoma is one of the most ecologically diverse states in the country,” said Wildlife Diversity and Research Supervisor Kurt Kuklinski. “And the Wildlife Department conserves and manages all fish and wildlife species, not just the animals commonly pursued by hunters and anglers. Donations to the Wildlife Diversity Program are used specifically to survey and monitor our rare and sensitive species of greatest conservation need like the swift fox and crawfish frog.”
The Wildlife Department does not receive any state tax appropriations and instead relies on hunting and fishing license sales and donations to match federal conservation grants. Learn more about our nongame conservation work at wildlifedepartment.com.
