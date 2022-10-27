Oktaha High School Band brings home top honors

The Oktaha HS Band, the “Roar” of the Tigers, competed in the Southwestern Oklahoma State University's Homecoming Parade on Oct. 15. As at the State Fair Parade, the group again came home with high the highest awards possible for them. In Class 3A, the band won the Outstanding Music Award and First Place. In overall competition, Drum Major Lidia Galliton was chosen Outstanding Drum Major Overall, and the band was named Grand Champion of the parade. Jerry Cooper, director, said, ”The students worked their hearts out for this parade. They even practiced during Fall Break and reported to perform at the SWOSU parade on the Saturday of break. What great kids! I also thank their parents for helping them attend after school practices and the SWOSU Parade.”
