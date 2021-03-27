Old Agency Baptist Church, 1115 N. 24th St. will host a Holy Resurrection Week Revival 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Theme for the week is "Making it on Broken Pieces," from Acts 27:44.
Each night will feature two Muskogee area pastors and choirs from two churches. They are:
• Monday: Pastor Roscoe Beasley, New Jerusalem Baptist Church; Pastor Rooshawn Pratt, Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.
• Tuesday: Pastor Charles Moore, First Baptist, Summit; Pastor Penny McKittrick, Christ Temple CME Church.
• Wednesday: Pastor Gary Hall Sr., Loving Mt. Calvary Baptist Church; Pastor Rodger L.B. Cutler, St. Mark Baptist Church.
• Thursday: Pastor Marnita Archie, Faith Deliverance Christian Center; Pastor Marlon Coleman, Temple of Hope Church.
• Friday: Pastor Ron Venters Sr., Christ's Kingdom Builders Church; Pastor Michael Webber, Divine Love Christian Fellowship.
Arrangements have been made for social distancing inside the church. Services will be broadcast on two jumbo screens outside and on car radios for those who wish to remain outside and in their cars.
