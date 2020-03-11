Ombudsman Observations: How to choose a long-term care facility

Choosing a long-term care facility can be one of the most difficult tasks that an individual and/or his or her family may ever face. Ombudsmen for the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging can help provide people with information and resources to help them make an informed decision.
The long-term care ombudsman program is an advocacy program that advocates for residents of long-term care facilities and also can act as a resource for individuals and families needing information regarding various aspects of long-term care. A long-term care ombudsman can help answer questions regarding how to choose and pay for long-term care. They also can provide information regarding different types of facilities that are available and how to begin the process of transitioning an individual into a long-term care residence.
First, we recommend that you visit www.medicare.gov and access the nursing home compare portion of the website for information on recent inspection surveys and various other information including: staffing levels, complaint investigations and general facility information. Information regarding inspections and other nursing home data can also be accessed at the Oklahoma State Department of Health website at www.ok.gov./health.
Next, visit the facilities that you are considering, talk to the facility administrators and take a tour of the facilities. While you are visiting, observe the staff and see how they interact with the residents. Observe meal service. Does the food look and smell appealing? Talk with residents and family members and see what they like and do not like about the facility. You also may want to inquire about the different activities and specific services provided by the facility. It is also important to visit the facilities during the evening or on the weekend when staffing levels may be reduced.
It can be very beneficial to begin this process as early as possible, even before your loved one requires a long-term care facility. Starting the conversation early also may allow your loved ones to participate in the discussion and decision-making process. This allows them an opportunity to voice their opinions and make known their personal preferences for long-term care placement. Beginning this process sooner rather than later also can help to alleviate some of the stress and tension that this situation may cause.
If you have any questions regarding long-term care issues or if you would like more information regarding the ombudsman volunteer program, you can contact Scott Harding, the local ombudsman supervisor: (918) 682-7891.
