Ombudsman Observations: Make sure long-term care facilities prepared for disasters

September has been designated as National Preparedness Month. Oklahoma residents are well aware of the importance of being prepared for both natural and manmade disasters. Few places experience nearly everything from tornadoes to earthquakes, including wild fires and flooding, as much as Oklahoma. Many people have firsthand knowledge of dealing with these types of disasters. It is important that everyone is prepared on a personal level with emergency supplies and knowledge. This fact is even more critical for the vulnerable population groups such as children and the elderly and or disabled who may require some assistance. After you have made preparations for yourself and your immediate family, please remember to inquire about the preparedness of your loved ones, friends, and neighbors who may be older and or have certain medical conditions.
As advocates for residents in long-term care sittings, the Ombudsman office would like to remind you that if you have a loved one in a long-term care facility, please speak with facility staff concerning their preparations for caring for your loved one in the event of a disaster. In recent years facilities in our area have dealt with flooding and utility outages. Some of them were forced to evacuate residents for a short time. In these instances, facility staff, with the help of their communities and outside agencies, did a remarkable job of keeping residents safe. It is important that every facility has an emergency plan that addresses the issues of emergency transportation, back-up power and supplies, and staff training. Feel free to discuss these issues with the facility’s staff especially the administrator or director of Nursing. In the event of a natural disaster, the Ombudsman office is available to assist residents and their families.
Also, COVID-19 continues to impact long-term care facilities. Many of the facilities in our area continue to deal with positive cases among staff and residents. While not as widespread as it once was, it continues to pose a higher risk to certain populations including long-term care residents. We encourage visitors to remain vigilant with wearing masks and proper hand hygiene. Inquire of facility staff regarding specific COVID-19 protocols and policies related to each facility.
Scott Harding (918) 913-9582 and Tim Nicholson are the local Ombudsmen supervisors who work for the Area Agency on Aging, which covers the following seven counties: Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner. They are always available to address any questions or concerns that residents or their families may have regarding long-term care. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact them at any time.
The Ombudsman Program is always looking for volunteers. If you would like more information about our volunteer program please contact the local Ombudsman.
