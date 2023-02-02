Ombudsman Observations: What is an ombudsman?

I am often asked, “What is an ombudsman?” It is not a commonly used word. What it means in general terms is an advocate or representative. Specifically, a long-term care ombudsman is an advocate for residents of long-term care facilities. These facilities include nursing homes, assisted living and residential care facilities, and intermediate care facilities for Individuals with intellectual disabilities (ICF-IID).
An ombudsman visits each licensed long-term care facility on a regular basis and speaks with residents and staff regarding the resident’s satisfaction with the facility and the care they are receiving there. Ombudsman can also investigate complaints from residents involving a wide range of issues including food, care, family issues, and resident rights, to list a few. The ombudsman can advocate on the behalf of the resident and their wishes and can also help them advocate for themselves. In addition, your local ombudsman can be a valuable resource regarding nursing home regulations, how to choose and pay for long-term care, and specific information regarding available facilities.
Another role of the ombudsman is to advocate for systems issues and policy changes at a local level and also at the state and federal level. February signals the beginning of the state legislative session in Oklahoma. The State Long-term Care Ombudsman Program closely monitors legislative actions that affect seniors and long-term care residents. Members of the community can benefit from educating themselves on proposed legislation and staying engaged in the governing process. Seniors across the state will have a unique opportunity to engage with their State Legislators during Senior Day at the Capitol on Feb. 27, at the State Capitol building in Oklahoma City. For information and to register, go to www.okallianceonaging.org. This is a chance for seniors and others in the community to voice their comments and concerns to their representatives.
If you or a loved one are a resident of a long-term care facility and have questions or concerns, please free to contact us at any time: Tim Nicholson, (918) 913-9587 or Scott Harding, (918) 913-9582. Also, if you have a group such as a civic group or provider agency that would like more information about the ombudsman program or long-term care issues, we would be more than happy to come out and give a presentation to your group. In addition, we are always looking for ombudsman volunteers to assist with our program. Our next volunteer training is scheduled for April. More details on date and time will be available soon. If you would like more information about our program or would like to attend a new volunteer training session, please contact us. The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging serves the following counties: Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner.
