Four types of music marked the legacy of the late Muskogee showman Jim Paul Blair at Friday's Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame's Induction Ceremony and Concert.
There was a bluegrass version of “How Great Thou Art” and a rocking recollection of a City Moon tour of Europe. Blair's brother John Blair brought back his Hankerin' for Hank days with “Praise the Lord, I saw the light.” Performers from Muskogee Little Theatre's “Buddy Holly Story” recalled Blair having the group play for fundraisers.
Blair, who died in 2020, was one of three inducted into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony and concert. The gritty Tahlequah country band Turnpike Troubadours and country singer Wade Hayes from Stigler, who was born in Bethel Acres, also were inducted.
Concert emcee, longtime Muskogee broadcaster Cliff Casteel, said announcing Blair's induction “is kind of tough."
“Jim Paul Blair was just a great guy,” Casteel said.
Blair's widow, Katey Sherrick Blair, said her late husband would be both humbled and honored.
"If Jim were here, he would love this so much," she said. "I am so proud to accept this award for him. I wish he were here. He is here in spirit. I listen to his music every day."
Fans came not only to honor Blair but to hear Hayes and the Turnpike Troubadours play live.
Braggs resident Cody Ayers brought his family to see Hayes and the Troubadours. Ayers recalled growing up with Hayes in the Stigler/McCurtain area.
“We basically played softball together,” Ayers said. “He's a good guy. He's always just hardworking and always had a nice attitude."
Hayes' induction capped a tumultuous few years. He is a two-time survivor of stage IV colon cancer. He was inducted into OMHOF in 2020, but concern for COVID-19 prevented any induction concert.
"Two years ago, when I was first inducted for this honor, there were two guys who made this possible, and in the past two years I lost them both — my dad and Chick Rains," he said.
Songwriter Chick Rains died in January at the age of 83. Hayes played several songs he co-wrote with Rains, whom he described as “my dad in Nashville.”
“He taught me how to write a song,” Hayes said.
The Turnpike Troubadours wasted little time with speeches or tribute videos. They went right to work, playing their hits while people cheered and danced.
Kelly Easterling of Muskogee said she came to see the Turnpike Troubadours.
She said she's excited “because I haven't had a chance to hear them before” in person.
Asked about a favorite song, Easterling said, “all of them.”
Casteel and co-emcee Lori Fullbright announced awards that were bestowed Thursday night at a 25th anniversary gala. Two were given posthumously to honor OMHOF leaders who died in 2021.
Ron Boren, longtime OMHOF curator, was posthumously presented with the Governor's Award.
"He was beloved in the community by all who met him," Casteel said. "He was also known as the greatest walking encyclopedia."
Boren's brother, Barry Boren of Muskogee, accepted the honor.
"As a founding member and curator of the vast, rich and colorful heritage of Oklahoma's musicians and their back stories, Ronald was tirelessly dedicated to telling their stories to the many fans who took the tour of the (OMHOF) museum," Barry Boren said.
Casteel also announced a new award, "The OMHOF Harley Hamm Funky Spirit Award," which was presented to the late blues musician Harley "Cowboy" Hamm.
The "Above and Beyond Award" went to Casteel, in honor of his 19 years at Okie Country 101.7 in Muskogee.
Several past OMHOF inductees — from rockabilly pioneer Wanda Jackson to Muskogee's Swon Brothers — were present at the concert.
