OMRF accepting applications for Teen Leaders program

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation is seeking applications for its 2022-23 Teen Leaders class. Applications are due March 15.
Now in its 10th year, the program is open to high school students entering sophomore, junior and senior years. Through group activities and panel discussions with OMRF scientists and state civic leaders, the program gives teens the tools to be change-makers in their communities and learn how to become advocates for medical research and improving human health.
“I loved getting to know other students from across the state and seeing behind the scenes at OMRF,” said three-time Teen Leaders participant Lindsay Best, an Oklahoma City high school student. “I’ll use the skills from the program for the rest of my life to serve my community.”
OMRF provides the background for selected students to learn the ins and outs of biomedical research, the fundamentals of nonprofit fundraising and development, board structure, networking, and using social media for good. Teens will also work together on a special event to cap off program activities in the spring.
Group sessions will begin in September and continue through the 2022-23 school year. Although the program has traditionally taken place in person, OMRF held the program virtually during the past year. The foundation has not decided whether the upcoming program will be in person, virtual or a combination.
Applicants must demonstrate good academic standing and attend school in Oklahoma. There is no cost to participate.
For more information and to apply: www.omrf.org/teen.
