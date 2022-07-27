On the Green: A step back in time

In the mid to late 1800s, it wasn’t out of the ordinary in Muskogee Indian Territory to cross paths with lawmen, judges, authors, businessmen and women scurrying about the countryside.
Perhaps Etta McIntyre could be seen sweeping the entryway of her popular millinery store. Across the street, Pastor Willis Thompson greets parishioners near the general dry goods store.
Nearby, Pastor J.M. Dade locks the church door and heads over to visit Officer Paul Smith, Deputy Rufus Cannon and Deputy Bud Ledbetter. The pastor is checking up on the investigation of a recent church break-in.
Local clothier T.J. Elliott is seen hauling merchandise into his clothing shop from an open wagon hitched up to a post.
Editor Ora Eddleman Reed rushes around to get the paper printed in time for newsboys to hawk the issues on the street before dark.
It was near the end of the school day and teacher Carrie Harper was relieved that soon the pupils would be headed home.
Other influencers back in the day included "Miss I.T." Anna Bennett; Carolyn Foreman; Grant Foreman, Judge John Thomas, Dr. Jessie Dickerson, ranch foreman Jim Webb; Judge James Shackleford; attorney William Twine; Alice Reeves Spahn, Bennie Reeves, and Winnie Reeves, and the notable Bass Reeves.
Bass Reeves was the first black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi and also served as a Muskogee police officer. Reeves, admired by lawmen and feared by the lawless, kept the peace around here and became a frontier legend.
He was Muskogee’s secret weapon against thieves, outlaws and killers.
This story is somewhat fictitious because these characters may not have even lived around the same time in history. Yet, I thank readers for letting me spin a good yarn.
Actually, a little bit of insight can be provided into the actual lives of some of these characters.
The beautiful Anna Bennett was born in 1872 and attended the Cherokee Female Seminary. She held the title of Miss I.T and was married to Leo Bennett, a U.S. marshal.
Webb was hired as foreman for a Chickasaw ranch, where he was responsible for more than 40 cowboys, many of them African American. He is said to once have a clash with Reeves over the rancher’s use of a gun to argue a point, according to the history books.
Reed was born in 1880 and is considered to be the first Native broadcaster, man or woman. She came to the Muskogee area with her family in 1894.
Last week, in Muskogee’s Depot District, you might have encountered one of these individuals in full costume playing a role to celebrate Bass Reeves.
No one was shot at or victimized by a robber. But each of us had a chance to experience life on the frontier as part of the annual Three Rivers Museum Western History Conference.
Local historian and writer Jonita Mullins said the attendees traveled the route that Reeves took as a Muskogee police officer. At various spots along the way, performers — dressed as characters listed in this column — were available for discussion and reenactments.
The real Bass Reeves carried a black gun and wore a silver star on his chest, according to author Art T. Burton. His book and many others are backed by tedious research over the years to preserve the unforgettable Reeves story.
A book written by Mullins tells of “fascinating characters” who came to the Twin Territories and made history on the land that became the state of Oklahoma.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
