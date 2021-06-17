On the Green at the Depot: Painting in ‘plein’ air

The recent opening of Muskogee’s Depot District and the Depot Green gathering space has prompted an expanding lineup of outdoor summertime music, food, games, art and fun.
The outdoor and mostly free events fall under the Localmotion banner, celebrating the Depot area as a once-vibrant commercial space for passenger and freight train service.
Consider this. The Depot area rocks still today, with people attending outdoor entertainment events and performances.
For instance, the upcoming summer “En Plein Air” Farmers' Market painting event on Saturday will celebrate the first day of summer, or Solstice.
Muskogee area artists will paint outdoors as the French would say, En Plein Air, or in plain sight outside their studios.
This artistic method is sophisticated, and its creation is credited to Pierre-Henri de Valenciennes in the mid-1800s, when artists painted outside directly onto canvas in situ within the landscape.
En Plein Air is sponsored by the Muskogee Area Arts Guild and Muskogee Farmers' Market.
It might be a stretch but, coincidentally, the En Plein Air painting process emerged about the same time that dozens of railroad passenger and freight trains were gathering speed and pulling in and out of Muskogee depot docks.
Don’t wait for this column to alert you to upcoming events. Check out Depot District-Downtown Muskogee on Facebook for a full schedule.
Get on board with the regularly scheduled weekly All Aboard Thursdays on the Depot Green.
Tonight, June 17, the entertainment includes a 7 p.m. performance at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. Tequila Kim and Gene Collier headline on the indoor stage because of the weather.
The monthly Movie Night on the Green is Friday with an 8 p.m. show featuring "Grease." Popcorn and beverages can be purchased.
Fitness at the Green is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with tai chi. At the same time, the Muskogee Area Cycling group continues its weekly ride along the Centennial Trail, leaving from the Depot Green.
Muskogee Little Theatre is conveniently located near the Depot Green, and its activities are worth celebrating, as well. Auditions are complete for the "Wizard of Oz" performances, with shows scheduled Aug. 6-14. Season tickets are on sale.
When you consider it, just about all that’s happening at the Depot District and on the Depot Green is in plain sight.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Board of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.