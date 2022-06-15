On the Green: Bass Reeves coming to town

If you paint it, they will come.
Muskogee has long hoped to create a suitable and visual tribute to Bass Reeves, the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi.
Reeves is a lawman legend. He stood 6-feet, 2-inches tall and operated on the right side of the law. He was a giant among men.
He lived in our community and tracked down felons, chalking up more than 3,000 arrests during his 30-plus years as a lawman.
Reeves was born in 1838 and died in 1910, yet his Muskogee story that began in Indian Territory lives on today. For 10 years, our community has celebrated his contribution with an annual conference. The 2022 Bass Reeves Western History Conference is July 21-23.
Muskogee will paint the town, so to speak, even before that celebrating the hero. A life-size painted Bass Reeve mural will be located on the East wall outside the Three Rivers Museum facing the green grass area.
Once the painting is completed, certainly they will come often to celebrate this icon who walked our streets upholding the law and keeping the peace.
The pre-painting project and design layout work starts this week at Three Rivers Museum.
Well-known larger-than-life mural painter Bob Palmer, along with Joel Randell, a respected sculptor and artist, will arrive June 15; painting starts June 16 and will be completed June 17.
It’s expected the artists will be available June 16 for a meet and greet during the Depot District All Aboard Thursday event.
This project is an outstanding example of a collaboration between the Depot District Committee, Muskogee Area Arts Council, Muskogee Art Guild, Muskogee Parks and Recreation, the City of Muskogee Foundation and the City of Muskogee.
Reeves once served as a Muskogee police officer and the new mural is expected to honor his service, featuring Muskogee street scenes along his “beat” and including a rendition of a marshal’s badge.
Many hope that Muskogee’s expanding Depot District and Depot Green cultural space could eventually include a permanent Bass Reeves statue, as well, located near the mural. Just think, our community could be creating a mural and installing a statue in the picture perfect Depot District as a lasting tribute to Reeves. What a photo opp!
An image of Reeves has been provided to the artists, and it features a view that includes Second Street looking north around 1910.
Put this entire week on your calendar and head to the Depot District to catch the artists at work on the mural. All Aboard Thursday on June 16 will capture additional attention, as well.
Starting at 6 p.m., you can test your citizenship skills as part of Civic Season 2, a joint Three Rivers Museum and Main Street Muskogee event designed to get people talking about voting, democracy and other related subjects.
Live music, food trucks, street vendors, street performances a kids' zone, inflatables and train rides are offered in the Depot District, as well.
Don’t forget to check out the outdoor Third Street Stage near the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. Performers are Ahna Jennings and Mike McClure.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.