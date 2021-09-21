On the Green: Bells, whistles, 'gunfire’ part of Localmotion

Muskogee rolled out the bells and whistles over the weekend at a day-long Localmotion celebration in the Depot District. And, a couple of festive gun shots rocked the air, as well. By most accounts, the Localmotion Fall Festival of Arts was a success.
Attendees strolled through the Depot Green steadily all day; kids marveled at live trolley car “robberies” and the Pistoliers’ law enforcement action; whimsically painted pianos were busy with tunes being banged out; Girl Scouts hosted a scavenger hunt; fine arts vendors sold much of their inventory; pottery was thrown and pinched; vintage cars pulled in and out of a parking lot; vendor tables stacked with jewelry, beads, shimmer and color trinkets captured attention; and music performers took the Big Stage on and off about every hour.
The musical acts included Travis Fite and Monica Taylor; Sancho; Billy Arnett Band; Reversing Radio; Susan Herndon and the Bella Counsel and Selby Minner.
The First Lady of Soul vocalist Ann Bell, a founding member of the Tulsa Sound, belted out an impressive performance at the Localmotion finale.
Bell brought with her a nine-piece band, and they rocked the Big Stage after she was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF). This powerhouse vocalist entertained with stories of years of recording and traveling with Leon Russell and Joe Cocker, and many more stars. Her musical talent and style along with her boundless energy and antics prompted her to remark she would need a heating pad the next day to sooth strained muscles.
Nonetheless, she packed power and style into vocal renditions of "Honky Tonk Women"; "Jumpin’ Jack Flash," and "Never Been to Spain".
She called fellow OMHOF inductee David Teagarden up from the audience onto the stage to perform, and used a standee of the late Jamie Oldaker, also an OMHOF inductee, as a prop.
Members of her family joined the band at one point, demonstrating Bell has inspired a new generation of performers, and we’re thankful for that!
We certainly got a clear picture of just how talented she still is and will be for years to come. We might even have a chance to hear her again soon, as she hinted at a possible move from Nashville to Oklahoma, according to some.
There was even a sign of Big Brother during the Bell performance. Overhead, drone cinematography was busy getting live shots.
If you missed her performance, check out her OMHOF video bio on Facebook.
No doubt, she was the Bell of the ball.
The first Depot District Localmotion Festival of Arts is bound to be a repeat performance every year. Already, the Oklahoma Arts Council is planning a panel discussion on festivals, including Localmotion, for its members next month in Muskogee.
And, those whistles to accompany the Bell? Throughout the day, freight trains regularly pulled in and out of Muskogee on nearby tracks, sounding their horns, almost to add authenticity to the Localmotion festivities.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
