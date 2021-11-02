On the Green: Bound to happen in Muskogee

A recent Facebook posting says it all.
“We looked good this week,” referring to the collaborative, community-wide presentation of Muskogee and its art culture achievements during last week’s Oklahoma Arts Council (OAC) meeting.
On stages, in conference rooms and during receptions at more than a dozen Muskogee venues, we showcased the best of our heritage and celebrated our recent cultural successes.
You could say, we built it and they came. The choice of Muskogee for the 2021 conference represented the first time the OAC has formally met in our part of the state.
Attendees studied art leadership, creative placemaking, arts education, folk and traditional arts and issues of diversity and inclusion over three program-packed days.
What we have built and improved upon in the last several years includes the Depot District, Depot Green, Three Rivers Museum, Muskogee Little Theatre, the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and cultural area at other locations.
The well-planned OAC arts sessions allowed Muskogee to demonstrate how our culture is growing and changing:
• A session on Oklahoma’s diverse people and cultures was fitting, since the OAC is beginning a new initiative to elevate folk and traditional arts cultures.
• A lesson on how hope serves as an essential factor in the well-being of children, adults and families.
• A study of Muscogee hymns dating to the early 1800s that illustrates the capture and suffering of the forced removal of Muscogee people.
• Take-away tips on how to launch a festival provided during a session on the 25-year-old Woody Guthrie Festival.
• A lesson on how to sing came from a world-renowned mezzo soprano who hails from Muskogee.
• A view of the new Muskogee Depot District and Depot Green cultural areas.
• Three Rivers Museum insight into Native American bow-making, beadwork and one-of-a-kind bracelets.
• A look at the Five Civilized Tribes and how Oklahoma master artists are preserving the contributions of the Indian culture.
• Understanding of how the arts are being challenged here and statewide during the pandemic.
• A judged Muskogee Art Guild show featuring hundreds of examples from locally talented artists.
Here’s how some at the conference were impacted by our cultural hub. One attendee looked over a picture poster honoring Carrie Underwood, remarking, so Carrie Underwood is from around here?
An Oklahoma City news reporter assigned to cover the meetings said the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame was the venue for her wedding.
A couple from Miami spotted a poster of songwriter and guitar-picker, the late Steve Gaines. They mentioned their home street in Miami has been renamed Steve Gaines Drive.
Several visitors got a taste of the blues during a performance in Rentiesville near the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame. Later, they sought out a picture of one its founders hanging on the wall. They posed for a selfie.
Even as the conference was winding down, a couple of performance venues made a pitch for visitors to stick around a little longer. Night life in Muskogee? You bet.
The Castle of Muskogee encouraged attendance at its Halloween Festival. The Roxy Theater invited guests to come and experience an interactive "Rocky Horror Picture Show."
OAC’s deep dive into what Muskogee has achieved was fitting. Attention was focused on how our town serves as a cultural hub with much growth potential.
Bound for glory from the start, Muskogee and its cultural notoriety is powerful. We rocked it before a statewide audience last week.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
