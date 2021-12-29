On the Green: Christmas traditions, past and future

Guess we’re done with Christmas for this year. Yet, it’s certain that some Christmas traditions will return again to highlight future celebrations.
Past traditions are destined to come back in some form, year after year. It could be that familiar sauce on the baked ham; grandma’s cookies or a special angel atop the tree.
Of course, we can’t exactly re-create traditions every year just as they were ‘back then.’ We can, however, revise and update traditions to keep them relevant and ‘new.’
Over the years, our Christmas letters to Santa somehow made it to the North Pole. We don’t really know how. This year, a North Pole mailbox appeared on the Depot Green in the Muskogee Depot District. Santa must have gone for a new take on getting letters from all of us.
Some long-standing holiday traditions just fade away. Remember unwrapping the Christmas morning newspaper to read a child’s letter that doubted the existence of Santa Claus?
The traditional newspaper response was captured in "Yes, Virginia, There Is A Santa Claus." We don’t read about Virginia and Santa much in the papers these days.
Now, there’s a Kindle version of this classic Christmas story; a Yes Virginia audio book; sheet music; Yes Virginia greeting cards; digital content for teachers; and printable letters that can be customized to Virginia and all her friends. Virginia has evolved into a digital tradition that appeals to today’s youth.
Holiday lights, and lots of ‘em, appear each year outside our homes, at businesses, on cars and affixed to public facilities, such as lamp poles.
The traditional Christmas light has evolved today into fashion wear. People wear strands of holiday lights in their hair or around their necks, and it’s completely safe. As a kid, we could not even touch a Christmas lightbulb for fear it would burn our fingers.
Our community once celebrated the end of the Christmas season with the burning of discarded holiday trees. The Muskogee event was somewhere on the east side of town, as I recall. Now, we can’t fathom taking a match to our trees since they are mostly artificial today.
Even the traditional Christmas parade changes with the times. Covid last year forced us to remain safe in our cars for a drive-by parade to view parked ‘floats.’
The 2021 Muskogee event was huge, with its traditional ‘parade’ of cars, trucks, wagons and haulers advertising local business and services. Politicians were out in force, as well, traditionally waving to the crowd.
What ever happened to the actual parade float created by volunteers over days and days by stuffing tissue paper into chicken wire made to look like a snowman or a cartoon character? That’s a long-gone tradition in today’s busy world, apparently.
Now, we have the Grinch to cherish over the holidays, and Santa look-alikes everywhere to delight the children. Candy is still tossed to the crowd in the Muskogee Christmas parade, while some community parades ban that for fear kids might run out in front of a moving vehicle.
This year, Muskogee’s downtown put a new spin on an old tradition. Main Street Muskogee hosted a rockin’ holiday window decorating contest.
Participants included Wright, Stout and Wilburn, the Chamber of Commerce, Muskogee County offices, Bebb’s Flowers, Hattie’s House and Vintage Market and an Edward Jones office.
The Muskogee downtown windows were stunning. One featured silhouettes of reindeer in white. The balcony over offices in one Broadway block was beautiful. Of course, Bebb’s windows were stuffed from bottom to top with traditional holiday flowers, updated decorating accents and colorful reminders of how we celebrate the season.
Window decorating has long been a holiday tradition in small communities and in larger cities, as well. In Chicago, Macy’s Christmas windows draw crowds again and again each night. The practice began in 1852 when Marshall Field’s first put toys in store windows.
The Muskogee Civic Center for years was the place around here to view traditional life-size, articulated holiday characters staged in large glass ‘window’ boxes. Those have now gone away.
Another Muskogee Christmas tradition can be traced to the 1960s, when schoolchildren created holiday pictures with crayons, and the Muskogee Phoenix published selected pieces. Now that’s a tradition in itself — involving kids, which naturally catches the attention of proud parents and grandparents.
One year, a 9-year-old Franklin fourth grader submitted an intricate holiday drawing of the family room, adorned with train tracks, airplanes, a Christmas tree and a roaring fireplace. Flowers and matching candelabra on the mantel completed the scene. This child grew up to become a landscape architect. Certainly, his early artistic experiences in Muskogee helped guide his career decision!
A brother and sister from Longfellow, one age 7 and the other 9, submitted similar impressions of a huge holiday wreath. These two gave up art and chose other careers.
This drawing contest lasted a couple of years and, no doubt, was replaced with another holiday tradition to showcase Muskogee artwork.
Another Muskogee holiday tradition wasn’t even around several decades ago — the brightly lit Castle of Muskogee. Tripstodiscover.com published its 2021 list of best Christmas towns across the nation. The Castle made the list, among dozens of other exhibits representing all states. The online post shared with readers how The Castle is transformed into a magical place with a drive-by option to view the display. Honor Heights’ Garden of Lights received an honorable mention for its more than 1.2 million lights, also a drive-by experience.
We might be finished with Christmas 2021, but Muskogee is to be congratulated for keeping some long-standing holiday traditions fresh and worthy of recognition.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
