On the Green: Community events flying high

Celebrations in Muskogee’s Depot District and beyond will take to the air and fly high in the next couple of weeks. Get your calendar out.
Movie night in the Depot District Aug. 19 will feature Disney Pixar’s "UP," a computer-animated film about a young boy who grew up to be a balloon salesman; his wife and an idolized explorer who searches for a giant bird skeleton in South Africa.
As time marches on, skyscrapers begin surrounding the salesman’s neighborhood. The salesman is Carl. There’s a mishap in the neighborhood between Carl and a construction worker on the skyscraper project. Carl is declared a public menace, yet he continues planning to turn his house into a makeshift airship with helium balloons.
That’s all we’ll say about it for now. You’ll have to see it for yourself. The movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Take a lawn chair for this free community event. Popcorn, concessions and beverages will be available for purchase.
Muskogee Little Theatre will blow the roof off the house Aug. 12-13 for the remaining performances of "School of Rock." Check to see if tickets are still available.
If all this sounds too crazy for you, plan on attending the Muskogee Farmers Market Raw Crazy celebration Aug. 27 at the Muskogee Civic Center.
This event is sponsored by the Muskogee Wellness Initiative, Muskogee Farmers Market and the Muskogee Civic Center.
Muskogee will take flight again Aug. 26-28 at the annual Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning. The venue is Hatbox Field. This is the fourth year for the Festival.
Thirty balloons are expected, which is five more than last year. The gates open at 5 p.m. Aug. 26-27, and competition flights are at 7 a.m. Aug. 27.
Activities will include the traditional balloon glow; fireworks, balloon rides and music.
If that’s not enough air flight for you, check out the Moto Extreme Circus coming to the Muskogee Civic Center.
It’s the largest FMX freestyle cycle show, and it’s taking off Aug. 12-13.
The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame stage will host Boone Mendenhall and War Horse Aug 11.
On Aug. 18, the OMHOF stage will feature a Song Writer Swap with Lyle Dieter, Larry Huitt, Casey West and Richard Burris.
Here’s a trivia question for you. What Depot District venue hosts a regular trivia session? It’s every other Tuesday night at The Break from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
