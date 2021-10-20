On the Green: Cultural scene hopping to the beats

The Oklahoma Arts Council (OAC) will be in Muskogee next week hosting its 2021 annual arts conference. Attendees from across the state will come to recharge and recover a bit from the down times during the pandemic.
It’s not the first time our community has offered respite to guide us through troubled waters.
In the wake of the 9/11 tragedy, the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) choose to proceed with an induction ceremony to honor Oklahoma musicians. We all felt a need to focus on something positive.
This time, Muskogee venues, museums and the Depot District will celebrate the creative spirit of the arts, offering cultural-related networking, performances, tours and events over three days.
Discussions will look at the art of inclusion, multicultural music that we know and love and national and Muskogee stories of action and projects that can provide hope for communities.
Our arts and cultural community has accomplished so much over the past few decades. No doubt we are a showplace today for others to learn from us and for us to continue our education on what’s possible.
Let’s recap what we’ve done over the past few years.
There’s ongoing change since the creation of Three Rivers Museum, OMHOF and Muskogee Little Theatre. These venues are expanding displays, hosting events and performances, demonstrating our rich cultural heritage.
We also celebrate the generosity and willingness of Muskogee leaders and citizens to step up and support the cultural evolution with money and volunteerism.
Just this year, Muskogee opened the new Depot District and Depot Green areas in downtown to pay tribute to the importance of early-day rail traffic in the development of our community.
The Depot District had a successful first-ever Fall of Festival of Arts in September, and this is what caught the attention of the OAC and prompted its members to visit this month.
Nearly every week in Muskogee, there’s music being played and some artistic achievement being celebrated. Again, it’s happening mostly in the Depot District, but also at popular community gathering spots.
The Break Coffee Shop near the Depot Green has live music every week. Recently, Matthew Mannan entertained with his homemade guitars fashioned from cigar boxes. Put that in your pipe and smoke it.
Speaking of creativity, Depot Green is the venue Oct. 23 for Muskogee’s Boo-nanza, which will offer carnival games for the kiddos and costume judging at 7 p.m. Check out The Break and Boo-nanza on Facebook.
October’s almost gone, but there’s still more hopping events on tap.
The Muskogee Art Guild (MAG) invites the public and the OAC guests to attend its annual Open Judged Show through Oct. 29. Everyone gets a People’s Choice category vote at the show. More details on the MAG Facebook page.
The cast for the upcoming performance of "A Christmas Story," the musical, was announced, and tickets are on sale for the final three shows of the season. Take a look at muskogeelittletheatre.com.
Research shows that art activities help develop our kids' brain capacity. Let’s treat ourselves to some brain food, as well, by attending cultural experiences in our community.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
