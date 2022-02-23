On the Green: Depot events on track

A freight train is unlikely to pull up anytime soon at Muskogee’s Depot District or the Depot Green. Yet, community projects and special events are on track for various sites for the upcoming season.
The downtown Depot District and Depot Green will be a year old in May, and the word is out that the two spaces are cool and inviting locations for public celebrations.
The Break coffee shop, located at 310 S. Third in the Depot District, offers Trivia Tuesday every other Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Check out the new art gallery at The Break, as well. The current show is scheduled through Feb. 28.
Down the street from The Break, Blue Rabbit Pottery and Art Studio offers creative fun. If you drop by you can pick out your pottery; paint the piece using glazes and tools; and retrieve the finished piece about a week after it’s clear glazed and fired in the kilns. Catch the Blue Rabbit at 508 S. Third St.
Check out the many selfie opportunities for the young and the young at heart in the Depot District and on the Depot Green.
It’s Girl Scout Cookie season, so plan on stopping at The Promise, located at Three Rivers Museum. This bronze statue represents a Girl Scout reciting the Girl Scout Promise, with a pile of boxed Girl Scout cookies at her side.
A new Three Rivers membership now comes with an added benefit — reciprocity so you can visit other museums across the state and seek out selfie spots. The locations include the Philbrook, Tulsa Air & Space Museum, Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Heritage Museum and the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Arts in Norman. Other museum travel opportunities await, as well.
Back home at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF), pose for a selfie dedicated to the real Okie from Muskogee, Merle Haggard. Don’t miss a shot with a locomotive at Three Rivers and another of the end of a train – a red caboose – at the OMHOF.
Inside the OMHOF, a perfect selfie opportunity awaits. It’s a giant 600-pound, 12-foot guitar. Also, visitors can snap selfies with several other oversized decorative guitars autographed by Oklahoma music icons.
At the northwest corner of the Depot Green entry, a perfect railroad pic awaits. It’s a park setting highlighted with railroad rails embedded in the ground.
If you ride a bike to the Depot Green, new bike racks look more like works of art than parking spots for your wheels. The racks are photo-worthy, as well.
There’s a large guitar for a closeup-and-personal shot at the front of Muskogee Little Theatre.
Of course, the weather is now beginning to cooperate every day or so and additional outside entertainment will soon pop up in the Depot District.
Remember that full-day Localmotion event this past September that included creative arts displays and participatory events?
Already, the planning team for the Depot District is looking at a potential 2022 schedule for Localmotion season, brainstorming potential entertainment offerings.
What do you want to see in the Depot District going forward? For some ideas, look at other successful ongoing community cultural events.
One community in particular, Owasso, is attracting regular crowds for summer and fall festivals offering spaces for local nonprofits to share information, recruit membership and entertain the community.
This approach in Muskogee could bring out stakeholders and followers to teach us all more about community offerings. The ongoing Localmotion events could be fundraisers and reach out to potential volunteers, as well.
Rotarians might demonstrate some of their good works. Legacy Keepers Are Us honorees could tell their personal stories. How about a booth with information on the Lake Area United Way and its outreach in the community?
A mini chili cookoff with recipe handouts is a possibility for the Muskogee Exchange Club. Touch a truck could be positioned front and center in the Depot District and feature fire department and sheriff vehicles.
The OMHOF could host a live pickin’ and grinnin’ performance. What if the Muskogee High School marching band circled the Depot District a couple of times? Perhaps the Community Band could tune up a concert, as well. Blue Rabbit Pottery could offer a judged pottery ‘competition.’
Of course, trolley rides and trackless train rides are a must during any Depot District event.
The possibilities are endless. So, let’s get on track and plan for Localmotion 2022.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.