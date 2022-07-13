On the Green: Dinner and a movie

Outdoor movies are back this season at the Depot Green and Depot District. So why not schedule dinner followed by a movie?
Let’s start with dinner. You can practically eat your way across the Depot District just about any day of the week.
Here’s how. Everyone is familiar with the Saturday morning Muskogee Farmers Market across from the Civic Center. The food fare offered until noon includes produce, meat, fresh eggs, grapes, cut flowers and some ready-to-eat food.
If you’re hangry on a Tuesday afternoon, stop in for a special session of the Farmers Market from 4-8 p.m. Muskogee County Transit is offering rides to and from the Tuesday marketplace. Find out more at muskogeecountytransit.org on the internet.
Down in the Severs Block on Broadway, a short walk from the Depot District, American Pie Wood-Fired Pizza serves up pizza fare every day except Saturday and Sunday.
You can create your own pizza, choosing from a list of ingredients and toppings. Or select yummy options from the menu, including classic calzone and classic stromboli.
If that won’t satisfy your hunger, American Pie has graciously listed a number of nearby eating places on its website. Promoting each other is a good thing for everyone in the Depot District and beyond. WTG American Pie.
Actually, there’s food along Main Street, as well, during the week. Max’s Garage Bar and Grill pitches itself as a hometown joint with a little bit of everything. And its Maxine’s Gastro Pub eatery also serves up food favorites.
Other Main Street stops for food and snacks include Mattie Jane’s on Main and Pisano's Pizza.
Queen City & Co. on Main Street can tempt your taste buds with special oils for cooking.
Station 1 at 121 S. Second St., is another weekday food favorite. It offers pool and live music, grilled tacos, meat lover’s nachos, potato skins, crinkle cut fries and other goodies.
Check out The Creative Soul at 208 S. Main St. with sweets offered by The Flaky Crust.
Dinner settled. So, onto the movie. It's not exactly cowboy heroes or cops and robbers, but Disney’s family-friendly "Encanto" will be shown in the Depot District on Friday. Explore the magical powers in all of us during this outdoor presentation.
The movie events are part of the ongoing Depot District cultural lineups this summer. Muskogee Parks and Recreation will use Can Event Services to present the movie and to provide pre-event DJ entertainment. Concessions are available for purchase, including popcorn.
So grab a chair and a blanket and head on down to the historic railroad district around 8 p.m. Friday for the early activities. The movie will start after the sun sets, probably close to 9 p.m.
If you can’t wait until Friday for some fun, catch a tune Thursday at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Thursday Night Live music event. The indoor performance features Brock and Katie Live. The party starts at 7 p.m. with a $5 cover. Concessions are sold, as well.
The entire weekend coming up is jam-packed with attention focused on the Weekend of Local. To celebrate Muskogee’s small businesses, you can visit Maxine’s; Queen City; Hattie’s House and Vintage Market; Okie Outfitters; Festive Nest; Kristie’s Scrub Shop; The Break; Broadway Market; American Pie; Pinion Creek; Hoopes Hardware; Mattie Jane’s; Dolce Salon and others.
Don’t forget to mark your calendar for the fun on July 21 at the next Depot District All Aboard Thursday street party.
The 12th annual Bass Reeves Western History Conference is July 21-23 at Three Rivers Museum. It includes a free Bass Reeves welcome reception and classic movie at 6 p.m. July 21 at the Roxy. The editor of True West Magazine will be on hand along with red carpet photo opps.
Actually, the first stop for All Aboard Thursday July 21 starts at 4 p.m. with live music and special drinks at The Break.
The free music July 21 continues at 6 p.m. on the outdoor stage at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. First up is Beautiful Chaos followed by Branjae.
Food trucks and concessions are always part of the entertainment at All Aboard Thursday.
We’re doing fine, Muskogee, supporting each other and promoting the lineup of music, entertainment, food and learning experiences down in the Depot District.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
