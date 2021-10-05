What could be the world’s biggest guitar – or at least the largest in the state – has been installed for viewing at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF).
The 600-pound, 12-foot-long instrument is crafted from pine wood and was gifted to the OMHF by the Teague Family, founders of the Oklahoma Opry.
The Oklahoma Opry had the guitar built to enhance its newly remodeled entry at its performance venue on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City. The instrument also commemorated Oklahoma’s Centennial.
The Opry closed down around 2000, and the guitar was then moved into storage.
When the OMHOF heard about the guitar, it was difficult to imagine the enormity of the treasure, sight unseen.
Board members traveled to the storage locker in Oklahoma City to check it out and found it certainly was a beast, as described.
It took several volunteers at both ends of the turnpike to load and transport the guitar to Muskogee, and to accomplish the off load at the dock of the OMHOF. A team of volunteers from the Gospel Rescue Mission joined to help move the guitar to a safe place.
Later, the guitar was stood on its end and permanently installed. The guitar is a perfect addition to the existing OMHF collection of standing display guitars. It clearly is a favorite selfie opportunity, already.
The big guitar is one of the latest additions to the many keepsakes and historic collections in Muskogee’s new Depot District. As this new cultural district gains public attention, more and more treasures that capture our history likely will be donated for public viewing.
Across the street from the OMHF, the Three Rivers Museum has freshened up its existing displays and accepted new donations that capture and reflect our culture.
This spring, the family of Mary Young of Tahlequah, loaned Three Rivers two special pieces of Native American history.
One is a handmade Choctaw necklace made of blue, orange and green beads. The second piece is an authentic Choctaw dress.
The museum has also pulled from the archives a piece that few have seen. It is a saddle blanket like those popular in parades, wild west shows and rodeos. It is patterned after Sioux blankets and adorned with a prairie design that includes Sioux stars, leaf figures and blue designs thought to be Cheyenne inspired.
The provenance of this piece is not fully known, although it was donated by the family of the late U.S. Rep. Mike Synar.
A high-tech peek at a recent Depot Green event can also be found on Facebook at Depot Green-Downtown Muskogee. The new photos, taken from the sky by Drone Optics Cinematography, depict a vibrant Muskogee cultural space that will provide entertainment and educational opportunities for years to come.
Way to go Muskogee!
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
