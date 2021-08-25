On the Green: Localmotion to celebrate arts In downtown Depot District

What’s loaded with fun and history, appeals to car and railroad buffs is artistically designed and provides a glimpse of the past while paying tribute to our rich musical heritage?
It’s the Localmotion Fall Festival of Arts in downtown Muskogee’s Depot District and Depot Green. And it lasts all day, Sept. 18.
Oh, it’s mostly free for the whole family. Does that get your attention?
Stay with me, now. There’s so much going on in the coming days in downtown Muskogee. It could get confusing.
In addition to the all-day Localmotion Fall Festival of Arts, there’s plenty of other stuff coming up before the middle of September.
The Break, located at 310 S. Third St., is offering a coffee break and sharing of plants on at 1 p.m. Aug. 28. Bring plants or cuttings to trade or sell.
Want to get your groove on? The Break also has live music at 5 p.m. Sept. 1, with Zach Pack performing.
There’s music coming up at the Depot Green:
• Jon Vanderveer will perform at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 2.
• Billy Arnett is up Sept. 9 at 5:30.
• Brandon Bethel will perform at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16.
The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) also hosts live music. Check out its Facebook page for info.
Now, back to Sept. 18, which is becoming a big deal for Muskogee. The day-long Localmotion Fall Festival of Arts will include music, art demonstrations and sales, kid projects and other cultural events.
A big tent in the middle of the Depot Green will feature local artists and their works. Kids in Motion art projects are scheduled near the tent.
Three Rivers Museum will be open to the public all day, and trolley car “holdups” by western reenactors will occur in the museum parking lot.
Get revved up on cars at the Muskogee Little Theatre parking lot, which is hosting the Cruis’ n Angels.
Feel like potting? The Blue Rabbit Pottery & Art Studio located on the Depot Green at 508 S. Third St. is offering a chance for folks to get creative with paint and take ceramics and a children’s craft corner.
There will be music in the air all day at Localmotion. Local singers and performers will step onto a 20-foot by 16-foot covered, lighted stage on the east side of OMHOF.
While the Localmotion event will not include dueling pianos, you can catch impromptu piano performances at one of four whimsically painted pianos on the Depot Green.
Local artists, including Becky Lucht and Terri Postlethwait, painted the pianos, which are being prepared so anyone can tickle the ivories at any time.
The music portion of the day-long Sept. 18 cultural fest will be capped off with an OMHOF induction ceremony and concert on that giant stage.
Ahna Jennings and her band will open for the main attraction at 6 p.m.
The headliner is the iconic Ann Bell, one of the original members of the Tulsa Sound. She has performed and traveled with Leon Russell and Joe Cocker and brings her nine-piece band to Muskogee for the free event.
Her induction starts at 7 p.m. with a video presentation about her career, followed by the induction ceremony and her performance.
It’s not too late to go through the motions right now and become an arts vendor or food or beverage vendor for the day’s activities.
For information, go to the Localmotion event page on Facebook at Depot Green – Downtown Muskogee.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.