On the Green: Muskogee big on trains

If there’s an old rail depot on the property, you’ve gotta have a train on site. Or at least a locomotive or a caboose.
Railroad cars, freight and passenger trains once ruled downtown Muskogee.
In fact, Muskogee built up around the business of train service from the time the first rail spike was driven into the ground in the late 1800s.
It’s said that more than 40 trains a day hauling freight or passengers traveled through an area around 205 Elgin St., now formally designated as the Muskogee Depot District cultural space.
The Depot District serves as a tribute to and a reminder of railroading and its deep roots in our community.
In fact, two abandoned train depots, one owned by the Frisco and the other by Midland Valley, are now operating as museums. Nearby, property that housed railroad buildings on site, is now a community theatre performance venue.
Passenger train service in Muskogee is gone, although rail cars loaded with freight are pulled daily by the Union Pacific through another downtown location.
Our community’s three former rail sites serve as vital Muskogee attractions, and we can be proud the Depot District includes authentic railroad equipment on display.
Three Rivers Museum showcases a 1,000-horsepower diesel switch locomotive from 1949. The engine, donated by Georgia-Pacific, is located behind the museum.
A red caboose, donated by the Muskogee War Memorial Museum and Batfish, sits at the entrance to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
The site of Muskogee Little Theatre may not have rail yard equipment on the property, but it can trace its legacy back to the Midland Valley.
Wait. There’s more.
Recently, the Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive drew a crowd in another part of Muskogee while touring cities across the US.
Also, another “train” will soon be touring Muskogee, as well, and hauling passengers for real.
That’s because the City Council recently approved a Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department purchase of a Wattman World Trackless Train. This train has realistic wheels that turn; seating for four adults and kids; and a whistle.
The plan is to operate the train during community events and holidays at the Depot Green.
This train, however, is not street worthy unless it’s eventually equipped with a kit for signal lights and other safety features. So, the train will travel on the sidewalks.
Muskogee has a passion for train history, and the enjoyment and appreciation of railroading continues in the Depot District.
So, get trackin’ down to the Depot District and Depot Green soon and have some good, clean fun.
One prime time to visit is Sept. 18 during Localmotion, a day-long celebration of our culture and the role that trains have played in developing the community. Most of the events and family activities are free.
All aboard on this special day. Stand back and visualize the shrill steam whistles and heavy smoke that once was generated in our Depot District.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
