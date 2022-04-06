On the Green: Muskogee’s best dressed!

The beautifully coiffed, best dressed and fashionably stylish people in our community, along with a few thieves, a wizard, Nurse Ratched and 12 angry men, have taken center stage over the years in the Depot District.
It's always a big community production down at the Muskogee Little Theatre (MLT). When these characters and hundreds of others perform, sing, dance or entertain it’s not without some very detailed and calculated planning.
An MLT performance presents a good amount of information for an audience to take in as the plots unfold. Yet, as one MLT regular described it, there’s often far more activity in play backstage, in a pressure-packed atmosphere very different from what the audience sees from their seats.
Backstage a cast of dozens of dressers and costumers stand at the ready to assist actors with quick costume changes, a hurried repair of a torn seam or a tug to get the zipper moving again. Backstage, some ingenious choreography makes it possible to dress and redress the actors and get them back on stage — NOW.
How does someone put together the perfect most authentic period costume?
The answer is simple. MLT has created a to-die-for clothing closet that can outfit just about any character since the beginning of time. The ‘closet’ is really several rooms packed with organized racks of day dresses, dozens of wedding gowns; cocktail attire with or without sequins; feather boas and military uniforms from every branch of service. Also, shoes, gloves and hats are available to top it all off.
You can pull a fur coat created by one of several designers, including a Regina Glenara by Glenoit or one with a purple satin lining by Yocci Imports of France.
Before we get too deep into this, it’s imperative that everyone realize the MLT closet is not open to the public. MLT doesn’t take donations without prior approval, and a discussion with the executive director or a costumer. If you think you have something to donate, first call MLT. The closet is loaded, and not all items will be accepted.
We got a sneak peek in the closet as one costumer was literally putting final touches on the space for a big reveal this week to the MLT executive director.
A dressing corner provides space to try on a formal—a floor length, short or even shorter. If you want to be an Elf, a street hood in a Grease production or a Chicago jazz dancer, this place will dress you in style.
Huge, bright orange fabric poppies hang on one wall, a reminder of the sleeping spell cast by the Wicked Witch of the West in Oz. Sometimes the costumers get their creative juices flowing and fashion something that could never be borrowed, found on the rack or purchased at a thrift store. These poppie costumes are an example of what can be done with a needle and thread.
Stacks of clearly labeled boxes, hanging plastic sleeves, curtain rods and shelves display bandanas, headbands, chef aprons, fascinators, military uniform hats, belts, law enforcement badges, scarves, neck ties, vintage and contemporary purses, jewelry, feathers and wigs of every color and style.
Dozens of shoe racks showcase more shoes than any shop in Muskogee ever had in its own inventory. Roll on over and try on a snappy pair of white, high-top skates with red laces.
MLT built the closet to store costumes it has collected over the years. A bonus came when ACECO in Muskogee closed. Many of its costumes now belong to MLT. If an actor needs a tux, there are dozens of choices, along with cummerbunds, ties and vests to help anyone dress to the nines. When Coburn's Tuxedos closed, that inventory went to MLT.
Once, the MLT dressers acquired gowns from graduating high school seniors as they exited the stage clutching their diplomas. The MHS green looks good in this closet.
The whole set up gives new meaning to “walk-in closet.” As you look around, it becomes evident just about everything is a size 0 or, at best, a size 10. Of course, this won’t work for most of us. The costumers often resize pieces or add a little extra material here and there to get the perfect fit.
When MLT searched for Mary Poppins attire, it discovered a theatre that had 10 or more identical coats in stock for this character. That’s because Mary Poppins appears on and off stage and comes and goes back and forth so frequently, and always wearing the coat. The timing of this performance just did not allow for one coat to always be where it needed to be. That theatre assigned one costumer to each coat to make sure one was always available.
MLT’s "My Fair Lady" opens soon in the Depot District. For this upcoming performance, costumes are being rented, and we hear they will be spectacular. When the cockney flower girl is transformed into an elegant lady, you can be sure she will be elegant regardless of where her clothes come from.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
