On the Green: Muskogee sprucing up

The now two-year-old downtown Depot District and Depot Green seem to be extending their reach, or at least their influence.
The success of various entertainment venues in the Depot District continue to attract a solid following. Vendor support and related activities for the monthly All Aboard Thursday street parties are growing, as well.
More than 30 exhibits and entertainment stations set up for the recent June 16 All Aboard Thursday, and five food trucks and eateries also joined in the fun. The music was hopping from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) and an art show and celebration of history was in full swing.
Community collaboration and funding have made possible the painting of a mural on an outside wall at the Three Rivers Museum. It honors Muskogee’s iconic Bass Reeves, the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi. This picture perfect setting will certainly be an attraction during the upcoming Bass Reeves Western History Conference on July 21-23.
Three Rivers Museum is making other changes, as well, with an ongoing facelift at its sister Thomas-Foreman Home (TFH) located on the edge of the Kendall Place Historic District a few blocks from downtown.
The entire roof, decking and guttering at the TFH are being replaced. Next project up is the removal and remediation of mold and mildew around the home.
Once the cleaning is completed, some structural restoration will be needed, keeping the TFH look as historical as can be following historic preservation guidelines.
You know the story, once a renovation is started more and more issues arise that need to be addressed. Thank you to the Three Rivers Board for continuing to preserve our history and beautifying an historic Muskogee space and neighborhood.
We can be proud that Muskogee continues to spruce up and celebrate its community support and heritage.
Meet up at the Civic Center Gazebo at 5:30 p.m. July 1 to celebrate the collection of 15,000 signatures on petitions to save the VA hospital. The event will include music and food trucks. For everyone’s comfort, fan misters will keep our spirits up.
Thursday Night Live music at the OMHOF continues June 30 with Scott and Leigh Ann Matthews at 7 p.m.
Planning has already started for the next Depot District All Aboard Thursday, set for July 21. In addition to the presence of street vendors, live music, food trucks, trackless train rides and other events, the Depot District welcomes attendees of the Bass Reeves Western History Conference at this blow-out street party.
On the heels of the rousing June performances of "Footloose" at Muskogee Little Theatre, plans are gearing up for the August production of "School of Rock; The Guys in September" and "The Play that Goes Wrong in October." "White Christmas" is set for December.
Get yourself and the family all spruced up and attend these Muskogee events.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
