On the Green: Muskogee super bowls

The world is preparing for the NFL Super Bowl. Looking back, Muskogee has had its share of super bowls and championship wins, as well.
The first score for the Roughers in our new super Muskogee Indian Bowl came in 1939 with Eddie Davis’ touchdown toss. The play inaugurated the new stadium.
For more than 80 years, Indian Bowl has provided super excitement under the lights on Friday nights and at other times, too.
Today, the stadium is considered historic, but in a good way because it propelled so many athletes to winning seasons. A newer stadium is under construction out by the high school.
Yet, we will always remember the many historic high school and middle school games played at Indian Bowl. To help us recall the some of these achievements, take a trip to Three Rivers Museum.
The museum is located in Muskogee’s Depot District, our new cultural space where railroad history was made and sports firsts can be remembered.
A few blocks from Three Rivers Museum is the Civic Center. Before it was constructed, the Muskogee Reds played baseball on the site, then called Muskogee Athletic Park. The park was an active stadium until 1957. At one point in our sports history, Muskogee hosted nine minor league teams and play extended over nearly 50 seasons.
Some Muskogee residents recall stories about hanging out as kids on the street near the park to shag stray balls. The boys were paid a couple of pennies per catch. A Muskogee Reds jersey is part of the Three Rivers Museum sports display.
For more history on Muskogee sports, get a copy of one of the Postcard History Series books that depicts community sports and school athletics. Thanks to historians Roger Bell and Jerry Hoffman for sharing these images.
Back at Three Rivers Museum, a sports display includes silver cups, trophies and bowls that represent decades of sports play.
One trophy calls out achievements of the 1937 Muskogee County Class B Girls basketball team.
Athlete Mabel Hargrow won an Indian Bowl silver cup trophy in 1934, and it’s also displayed. This one is not only inscribed to her but adorned with etched flowers around the rim.
A silver cup in the display is now looking pretty tarnished after all these years. It was awarded in 1926 for sixth place Runners-Up participants on a team representing Northeastern Boys. Northeastern State College scored a track and literary award in 1926, and that silver cup also is on display.
Photos of Muskogee super athletes also can be seen at Three Rivers. Porter Reed’s career began in 1937 when he played third base for the Muskogee Hustlers.
The museum also has posted photographs that tell how school and college athletes once dressed for a game. The 1908 Muskogee High School football team looks dapper pictured in jerseys with an oversized ‘M’ on the front. Coaches that season dressed in coat and tie.
A picture of the 1918 Central High School football team shows players in uniform seated stoically with arms crossed over chests.
In 1936, the Manual Training High School football team posed in a somewhat casual way around two game balls as a centerpiece.
In early Muskogee sports, our heroes posed for photos with their winning silver or silver-plated sports trophies inscribed with team achievements. That tradition seems to have faded away with time.
Today, a sports trophy hardly resembles a silver bowl or cup. Instead, some funky looking awards are presented to commemorate sports play. For instance, a 9-inch Football Monster made of resin can be found on the internet, along with a 3-D laser crystal model and a trophy with a basketball spinning star.
Still, the competition remains heated for vintage silver bowls and trophies. That’s because pre-owned trophies have become a hot ticket on EBay, and many are priced at hundreds of dollars. The older the better.
It’s sad, but few trophies today are made of the original stuff – silver. If you have a genuine silver or silver-plated trophy displayed on the mantel at home, you’d better keep it.
As a society we’ve long appreciated owning and using silver on the holiday dinner table and during receptions or weddings. Some of us will never give up using silver to make a grand presentation.
However, silver pieces are hardly considered a treasured family hand-me-down anymore. We just don’t have the space to store generations of silver or the time to clean it regularly.
What can we do with our aging silver pieces? Not every piece of silver can end up in a museum.
The blog ConfettiStyle offers many options. Silver pieces can be used for flower planters, a spice rack, a bedroom vanity tray, magnetic to-do boards or as a kitchen backsplash.
Repurposing is one way to avoid a guilt trip when letting go of the intended purpose of the family silver.
It’s important to recognize another super bowl donated several years ago to Three Rivers Museum. This bowl is not silver, but it’s believed the provenance dates to Alice Robertson ownership. It’s a Royal Dalton punch bowl server — likely a Flow Blue pattern — and the piece carries memories and traditions for one Muskogee church family – the former First Presbyterian.
Here's a cool back story about it. This super bowl was used in the 1940s and 1950s. Unfortunately, when the old church was paid off, men of the congregation thought it would be neat to burn the mortgage papers in the lovely Royal Dalton super bowl.
Of course, the burn permanently damaged the bowl, creating yet another story of our history. The treasure was once on permanent display at Three Rivers Museum. When it reappears, again, it’s worth a visit for its next super bowl appearance.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
