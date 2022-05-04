On the Green: Our innovative Depot District

What can you possibly do with an abandoned gravel lot in the downtown area where the railroad used to run? Why not create a paradise and not put up a parking lot?
When presented with this challenge, Muskogee Parks and Recreation made the right choice. The empty, useless space was transformed into a beautiful hub for people gathering and cultural events – the Depot Green.
Located in the Depot District, the Depot Green is now an innovative, inspirational work of art. And it’s getting attention.
Recently, the Southwest Park and Recreation Training Institute recognized Muskogee Parks and Recreation for its work in creating the Depot Green.
The Institute, which serves Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado and New Mexico, promotes ways to improve park creativity, efficiency and effectiveness. The Depot Green does just that.
There was no fancy walk down the red carpet or news media photo op to recognize this achievement, yet the Depot Green has already demonstrated its value.
The Depot Green and the Depot District formally opened a year ago this week and, since then, we’ve been celebrating railroading there with a flourish.
The 2022 Depot District seasonal fun begins this Saturday at the Three Rivers Museum Railroad Day, a tradition that dates to 1904.
Railroad fans can learn about Muskogee’s railroading history through lectures and information sharing. Visitors can view local model railroad layouts featuring prized trains; ride the trackless train; bump around a train bouncy house and take a guided tour of a 1940s switch engine from the engineer's perspective.
In 1872, a Missouri-Kansas-Texas (Katy) train loaded with pioneers and supplies arrived in this area. The Muskogee Depot was established and eventually, six different railroads ran through the community, creating a critical commercial center. Our heritage is rich with railroading.
Much of what happened in those railroading early days is demonstrated with eye-catching exhibits at the Three Rivers Museum. So don’t miss a chance to touch a bit of history during Railroad Day.
The Depot Green space is located on the south side of Elgin Street in the Depot District that runs between Main and Third streets. The cultural space was designed by a landscape architecture firm that’s also created several other projects for the city.
We must always remember that the innovative design for Depot Green harkens back to the original railroad depot located there to welcome train passengers to our community.
One city official said it best, referring to the creation of the Depot Green and the Depot District as a catalyst for the continued renaissance of downtown Muskogee.
The Depot District seasonal fun continues May 19 with the rollout of 2022 All Aboard Thursday events.
The once monthly Thursday lineups include live music, food trucks, street vendors, street performers, a kid zone for activities and rides on the trackless.
It seems that everyone around the Depot District periphery is stepping up to pack All Aboard Thursday with creative activities and events for all.
Hosts include the Three Rivers Museum, Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Muskogee Little Theatre, Muskogee Arts Guild, the Break coffee house; Main Street Muskogee; Muskogee Tourism and Muskogee Parks and Recreation.
The early schedule for May 19, June 16 and July 21 is posted on the Depot Green and Depot District Facebook pages. More events will soon be confirmed and listed there, as well.
May 19 will offer street and food vendor activities and live music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. Performers include the Aaron Michaels Band and Charlie Redd & Luna VooDoo.
On some Thursdays this season, admission will be free in the evening to enter the Three Rivers Museum. Also, plans include opportunities for Muskogee-area nonprofits to demonstrate what they do and how to connect with them.
So how do we sustain the notoriety the Depot Green has earned and the cultural momentum created in the Depot District?
It’s simple. Each of us must grab friends and family members and make a habit of spending Thursday evenings at least one night in May, June and July in the Depot District. Other activities at different times will be scheduled, as well.
Downtown Muskogee is a hopping place with people to see and places to go. Be there, get onboard, participate or be square!
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
