On the Green: Rain, flooding can’t stop train celebrations

Whatever happens with the weather, the show – or in this case – shows — must go on.
Earlier this month, a late afternoon thunderstorm in the Depot District dumped several inches of rain and triggered flooding.
Even with significant damage, entertainment was not canceled.
A Rotary luncheon, dinner for county tax assessors and a live music event remained on schedule at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF).
The OMHOF Museum floor was soaked, and furniture and supplies in various locations had to be moved around for cleanup.
Rain-soaked ceiling tiles had fallen into the office on top of papers, boxes and other supplies. Nonetheless, the band played on.
Muskogee Little Theatre had quite a few ceiling leaks from the rain, but its production schedule proceeded, as well.
Now we know. Rain, wind and any kind of weather cannot stop train events in the Depot District.
A few days after the storm, the annual Railroad Day at Three Rivers Museum was a hit, as well.
The Depot District weathered the storms, and 2022 summer programming begins this week with the first of three monthly All Aboard Thursday events.
The first whistle stop on May 19 is at The Break with music, food trucks, special drink prices, artists and live painting. Stop in from 4 p.m. until close on May 19.
All Aboard May 19 offers live music at the OMHOF from 6-9 p.m. The Aaron Michaels Band and Charlie Redd and Luna Voo Doo will perform.
On the Green, the fun includes rides on the P&R Trackless Train, street vendors, a kid zone, and food trucks.
Next up is the All Aboard June 16 program featuring music at 6 p.m. with Ahna Jennings and, later, Mike McClure. The usual train rides, street vendors, fun for the kids and food trucks will be onsite, as well.
There is bonus activity June 16 hosted by Muskogee Main Street and Three Rivers Museum. Starting at 5 p.m., downtown merchants will host Sip and Shop, and extended hours for some restaurants are planned. Admission is free June 16 at Three Rivers Museum.
Main Street will host a presentation of art June 16 at The Break. It’s all part of Civic Season 2 that offers the public information on citizenship and history. The overall theme is Widening the Lens on America and the focus will be on voting issues, patriotism and democracy.
Already, there’s a call on the street for art to support the theme. Artists are encouraged to take their works to The Break starting June 1 and complete an application form.
The art will be judged from 5-8 p.m. June 16.
Civic Season is patterned after a program offered by the Smithsonian Institute, and the intent is to encourage civic conversations. Additional Civic Season events are being planned for Flag Day, Juneteenth and the Fourth of July.
For more information on the June 16 Civic Season 2: Melony Carey, (918) 781-3447.
On July 21, All Aboard Thursday offers music by Branjae followed by Beautiful Chaos. Again, the music is from 6-9 p.m. at the OMHOF.
Check out All Aboard Thursday on the Facebook pages of the Depot District and Depot Green.
Fingers crossed. We’re hoping for great weather for these summer events. Storms cannot possibly interrupt All Aboard Thursday, which is now in its second season of fun for everyone in the Depot District.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
