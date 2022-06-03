On the Green: Smart like a fifth grader?

What is the supreme law of the land?
What is an amendment?
The answers are: the Constitution and a change added to the Constitution.
How many questions determine U.S. citizenship?
The answer to this one? A candidate for U.S. citizenship is asked 10 questions and must answer six correctly to pass the test. It’s advised you study up on the 100 potential questions that could be asked, however.
What do we call the first 10 amendments to the Constitution? What are three rights guaranteed by the Declaration of Independence?
Answers? The Bill of Rights; and life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
These questions might seem tough, but if you brush up on your civics, the answers will be easy.
On June 16, anyone can come out to the downtown Depot District and try your skills at acing various civics questions. Or you can watch others play a civics game and cheer them on.
Main Street Muskogee and Three Rivers Museum are teaming up to host this Civic Season 2 activity and facilitate discussions of history. It’s all part of June’s All Aboard Thursday street party On the Green and in the Depot District.
Truly, the June 16 questions won’t be as tough as those mentioned here. That’s because the fun is really intended to get the civics discussions started.
Hint: It’s more likely Civic Season attendees will be asked to talk about how to show patriotism. Or, discuss why we should vote.
Another likely topic of Civic Season 2 might be what is your personal democracy superpower?
If Q & As aren’t your game, you can attend various open downtown businesses June 16 during Sip and Shop. Or, check out the downtown restaurants that will stay open late. Three Rivers Museum will be open late during this event, as well.
The fun will include food trucks, Depot Green lawn games, rides on the Trackless Train and music sponsored by the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHF).
Ahna Jennings and Mike McClure will perform at the June 16 event. The music starts at 6 p.m.
You don’t have to wait until June 16 to experience On the Green in the Depot District. Every Thursday, the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame hosts music performances.
June 2, get down with the Hayseed Band starting at 7 p.m., at the OMHOF.
The hits keep on coming. Up the road a bit from the Depot District, the 32nd annual Symphony in the Park is set for 7 p.m. Saturday. The entertainment is on the south green at Honor Heights and will feature the Muskogee Alumni/Community Band, an auction of banners painted by local artists and a fireworks display.
Big Abstract Art, a 36 X 36 abstract painting workshop, is set for June 11 at the Muskogee Art Guild studio and gallery in the Depot District.
Check out all the upcoming events on the Facebook pages and websites of the Muskogee Art Guild, OMHOF, Three Rivers Museum and Depot Green-Downtown Muskogee.
If you’re smarter than a 5th grader or just plain super intelligent, you must come out and join in the fun at the Depot District over the next couple of weeks.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
