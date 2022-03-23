On the Green: Spring has sprung!

The daffodils are standing tall along the periphery of the historic Grant Foreman House in Muskogee. This is a sure sign Mother Nature will soon move across Honor Heights Park, bringing our beloved azalea bushes to a full colorful life, as well.
The power of flowers is critical to the annual spring ritual of rebirth.
In the early 1800s, the poet William Wordsworth walked through a field of the flowers and penned a tribute to the “never ending” line of golden daffodils “tossing their heads in sprightly dance.”
Spring will soon green up the Depot Green and the Depot District cultural area, as well. Already, we’re seeing new growth and renewed business activity in the area.
One Depot District business rebirth is the new space being created by the Muskogee Art Guild (MAG) in the north bay of Hoopes Hardware at 106 S. Main St.
Described as “industrial chic,” MAG is repurposing Hoopes’ brick walls and concrete floors to enhance a studio designed to enchant art lovers with classes, workshops, art shows and studio times.
Hoopes Hardware is keeping pace with the building’s interior changes, as well, renewing and updating its product lines and boosting customer service.
With so much going on, the Depot District just might be what Wordsworth described as an “ocular spectrum” that fills our hearts and eyes with pleasure.
MAG will continue to offer classes, workshops, art shows and studio bookings so the community can come together for art pursuits.
MAG has already started the celebrating, although it’s not officially open yet to the public. Hoopes, however, is open for business.
MAG members gathered for a St. Patrick’s Day event that focused on a pilot program involving music therapy for veterans. Guest speaker was Dr. Nathan Williams, Whole Health clinical director at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
Since decorated guitars have become a familiar site across Muskogee, MAG members plan to paint 15 guitars and match them up with veterans, musicians and songwriters. The intent is to create a healthful mentoring experience for veterans and musicians.
Talk about creativity in the Depot District cultural space! But wait, there’s more.
Starting this week, MAG will launch a Drawing from Memory class designed to increase a participant’s observation and drawing skills. The sessions are open to the public. Find out more information at www.muskogeeartguild.org.
Grand opening of the new MAG space is set for early April with a black and white dress event where attendees could be “fined” by law enforcement. Sponsors will include Pecan Creek Winery and USA Liquors.
Can’t resist noting that if you aren’t arrested at this event, head on over to the Three Rivers Museum where a deputized U.S. Marshal could toss you in jail anytime for just about any offense.
The Papilion in Honor Heights Park is joining the artistic fun this spring with a MAG plein air painting event May 21. This will feature artists who will channel their best Bob Ross impression. Although optional, the dress for this event is a wire-haired, fuzzy wig and a pouch of art supplies in tribute to the late Bob Ross who grew to fame on the PBS program, the Joy of Painting.
May 28 is a big day for MAG as regular Saturday morning watercolor classes begin. Also, art and fun events will be coordinated with the ongoing First Thursday of the month Sip and Shop sessions hosted by Main Street Muskogee locations.
Another big event for MAG members and the public is the 36-inch by 36-inch abstract painting class June 11. It will focus on impact and play led by Oklahoma City-based artist Lauren Florence.
Create your own original art with her, or plan to stop by the new MAG space to purchase original pieces by its members on display.
Spring is here and our lives are certainly more colorful with art.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.