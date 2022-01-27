On the Green: The ‘speaker circuit’

Muskogee’s new cultural space known as the Depot District and the adjacent Depot Green have cleaned up quite nicely over the past couple of years.
Never been there? Bet you have at least driven past these places many times on Elgin Avenue in the 200 block. Nearby properties probably are familiar — the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Muskogee Little Theatre and Three Rivers Museum.
Community leaders and others in the know probably believe everyone is aware of the activity these days in the Depot District and on the Depot Green. Local nonprofit boards, volunteers and city leaders are to be congratulated on completing the projects.
But wait, not so fast. The reality is a huge segment of our community probably knows very little about what’s going on in our downtown Depot District. This needs to change.
It took decades of volunteer work and commitment for several properties surrounding the Depot District to morph into inviting cultural places. The new Depot District is located smack dab in the middle of this growing entertainment hub.
Here’s some history on how one venue came to be. In 1999, the Economic Research and Management Consultants firm published a draft report that determined a substantial market opportunity existed in Muskogee.
City leaders and volunteers saw hope in the economic outlook and moved forward with plans to establish the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF).
The groundwork for the OMHOF actually began a couple of years earlier when a group of dedicated music supporters organized as Friends of Oklahoma Music.
These friends worked with state lawmakers to advance a legislative resolution designating Muskogee as home for the OMHOF.
Meanwhile, the Friends of Oklahoma Music had already hosted one Muskogee music event – a 1997 induction to honor Oklahoma music icons Merle Haggard, Patti Page, Claude ‘Fiddler’ Williams and the late Woody Guthrie.
To top off that historic Civic Center event, Haggard, Page and Williams performed on stage, an event that spurred interest in the OMHOF.
The Oklahoma Legislature and governor then created a state OMHOF Board, charging it with honoring and recognizing Oklahomans and their lasting contribution to music.
The Friends of Oklahoma Music and the state board worked together hosting additional inductions to honor Oklahoma musicians, songwriters, performers and artists. Eventually, the start-up OMHOF moved into the renovated Frisco Freight building.
The OMHOF is now 25 years old and has:
• Obtained the donation of an industrial water tower to complete the outside railroad facade.
• Partnered with another museum to build a Starmaker exhibit, showcasing the 50-plus-year career of music impresario Jim Halsey.
• Conducted summer music camps and hosted tours to teach kids how music is made and instruments work.
• Inducted hundreds of music super stars.
The OMHOF has persevered and remains tenacious.
Yet, if we poll people on the street, there’s a good chance very few will know much about the OMHOF. That’s just the way it is. People are busy and distracted with their lives.
Sadly, other cultural venues across the community may not receive a very high score for recognition, either.
Nonprofits are challenged over and over again by the same issues of underfunding and need for more volunteers.
Every nonprofit could benefit from a positive boost in chatter on social media; ongoing information-sharing on the street and in community settings; continued support and dedication of city leaders and other action on so many levels.
There are steps we can take to help keep our museums and entertainment venues strong and growing.
Get up off the couch; take a walk around the Depot District; set a goal to visit one Muskogee museum or entertainment venue each month; attend free admission events; designate museums or cultural websites as a ‘favorite’ on your computer; visit the online sites often and become a paid member of a nonprofit.
Another way to advocate is to join forces and create a speaker circuit, so to speak. This is a group of folks who feel strongly about a nonprofit and are willing to go out ‘on the circuit’ and talk about it with others. This could generate a healthy flow of information across the community on what’s happening in the Depot District, and beyond.
If you are a member of a civic organization, take time to invite someone from a nonprofit to speak at the next meeting. Return the gesture and find a speaking opportunity where you can share your nonprofit successes and experiences.
For instance, someone from Muskogee Little Theatre could share the upcoming performance schedule. Or an MLT director could discuss a recent staged event or scenery build that required extra creativity.
A Three Rivers Museum representative could talk about a couple of new pieces on display or give a synopsis from the latest Muskogee-area history book from the gift shop. Why not have someone from the Five Civilized Tribes preview what’s coming next for display?
Be sure to take with you a nonprofit fact sheet, several membership forms and a logo T-shirt to give away to someone in the audience.
There’s work to do on the speaker circuit. Help create a buzz of information on the circuit and generate a positive flow of information. Such a circuit is critical and cannot break or fail.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
